Naa Nuvve teaser: Nandamuri Kalyanram, Tamannaah play hopeless romantics in this breezy love story

This summer looks like the Telugu audience is in for a breezy love story. The first glimpse of Naa Nuvve, starring Tamanaah Bhatia and Nandamuri Kalyanram, is now out and the two pair up for a romantic tale between a radio jockey and an acquaintance.

Tamannaah leads this romance as a chirpy and bubbly RJ named Mira while Kalyanram plays the geeky sucker for love, constantly on the chase. While the actress strikes a chord with her misty voice and talks all about love, Kalyanram is often showcased lost in the delusional world of books and at the same time, on the quest for love.

After a slew of masala potboilers, the two actors unite for a love story. Naa Nuvve hints at a story that is not only fresh but also has an air of a mystery around it. As the teaser is driven by a dramatic background score, the audience is now curios to find out how and if cupid finally strikes the love birds.

The film also happens to celebrate Kalyanram's 15th appearance onscreen. While the actor was last seen in the 2016 thriller Ism and was in the news for producing brother Jr NTR's Jai Lava Kusa, Tamannaah gives us a major throwback to the last time she won hearts as an RJ in one of her first films, Happy Days.

Directed by Jayendra, Naa Nuvve has also been in the news for PC Sreeram happens to be the man behind the lens. The DoP is largely known for his work in movies like Paa and Mouna Ragam and many cult love stories like Geethanjali, Alai Payuthey and more recently, O Kadhal Kanmani.

Published Date: Jan 09, 2018 10:37 AM | Updated Date: Jan 09, 2018 10:37 AM