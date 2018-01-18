My Birthday Song, Vodka Diaries, Darkest Hour, 12 Strong, The Commuter: Know Your Releases

It's an interesting weekend for moviegoers as this Friday (19 January) sees a bevy of releases in India. Cops, mysterious strangers, action, politics and history seem to be the themes for this week with Vodka Diaries, My Birthday Song, Nirdosh, Union Leader, 12 Strong, Darkest Hour, and The Commuter seeing their India releases.

Here's a look at the movies releasing this Friday, and why they may or may not work at the box-office.

Vodka Diaries



What's it about: Vodka Diaries is set in the popular hill station Manali. The film's primary focus is on ACP Ashwini Dixit as he attempts to solve a series of crimes — a string of mysterious murders, all taking place in a single night, seemingly connected to a nightclub called Vodka Diaries. The movie chronicles the efforts of Ashwini Dixit and the solving of the murders.

Who is in it: Kay Kay Menon, Raima Sen, Mandira Bedi, Sharib Hashmi, Rishi Bhutani

Why it may work: Kay Kay Menon is the reason this film might work, as we've all seen how brilliant he can be (Haider, The Ghazi Attack, Sarkar to name a few times). If the film has a solid story line (we have our doubts though) then it might be an interesting watch.

Nirdosh



What's it about: Another film about another police officer solving another murder. A woman arrested for the murder is interrogated in Nirdosh, and several different suspect and possibilities, new twists and turns come to light as the investigation deepens, all the while creating new challenges.

Who is in it: Arbaaz Khan, Ashmit Patel, Manjari Phadnis, Maheck Chahal, Mukul Dev

Why it may work: Arbaaz Khan and Ashmit Patel in one movie? The chances of it working are close to none (but we have our fingers and toes crossed).

My Birthday Song



What's it about: A successful ad-filmmaker, Rajiv Kaul, turns 40. Food, friends, wine and music are in place as the birthday celebrations are in full gear. However, his wife and kids are absent from the party. In their place is a good-looking stranger called Sandy who stares at Kaul and seems to be communicating a lot of unsaid things. From thereon Kaul's life turns upside down — the line between the past, present and future gets deeply blurred and Kaul has no idea of what's real and what isn't.

Who is in it: Sanjay Suri, Nora Fatehi, Zenia Starr, Pitobash Tripathy, Elena Kazan

Why it may work: Sanjay Suri, remembered for his work in films like My Brother Nikhil and Jhankar Beats might add an interesting element of surprise to the film if all goes well. The film's premise seems interesting enough, now all depends on the execution. It will also be interesting to see Nora Fatehi and Zenia Starr on the big screen for this one.

Union Leader



What's it about: Exactly as politically woke as it sounds, Union Leader is the story of Jay, a worker at a shoddy, run-down chemical plant who struggles for years to improve his living standard to no avail. He finally resolves to fight the legal injustice that is prevailing in the system.

Who is in it: Rahul Bhat, Tillotama Shome, Prashant Barot, Jay Bhatt

Why it may work: A relatively small scale film, the movie might work if the script is solid, even though the politically-awakened-fighting-for-justice premise has been explored several times before.

Darkest Hour



What's it about: With World War II as the backdrop for the film, this movie revolves around the then British Prime Minister, Winston Churchill, and his decision of whether to negotiate terms with German dictator Adolf Hitler, with the fate of Western Europe and the course of history hanging in the balance.

Who is in it: Lily James, Gary Oldman, Ben Mendelsohn, Ronald Pickup, Kristin Scott Thomas

Why it may work: With plenty of brilliant World War II movies in the past, Darkest Hour will really have to up it's game and give us a story portrayed in a never-seen before manner, which — considering the fact that the film is based on historic events — will be even tougher.

12 Strong



What's it about: Post-9/11, a special force team is set up under the leadership of a new captain. The team is then deployed to Afghanistan with the motive of taking the Taliban down. Although the team comprises of the best soldiers they have, the challenge faced by the team is to work in coalition with an Afghan warlord who will help them trace the hideouts of members of the Taliban.

Who is in it: Chris Hemsworth, Michael Shannon, Elsa Pataky, William Fichtner, Rob Riggle, Trevante Rhodes, Taylor Sheridan

Why it may work: The film's story seems to be extremely interesting and from the looks of it, it'll be a good mix of action and good acting. Plus it can never be too bad to have Chris Hemsworth on an 80mm screen in front of you.

The Commuter



What's it about: An insurance salesman, Michael, meets a mysterious stranger during his daily commute to home. The stranger asks him to join her in her mission to uncover the identity of a hidden passenger on the train before the last stop arrives. The two of them work together, however Michael finds himself in the midst of a notoriously complicated criminal conspiracy from which it's hard to extricate himself.

Who is in it: Liam Neeson, Vera Farmiga, Patrick Wilson, Jonathan Banks, Sam Neill, Elizabeth McGovern

Why it may work: Liam Neeson and Patrick Wilson are the reason why this movie might really work. If done right, with enough twists and turns, the film can keep a viewer hooked.

Published Date: Jan 18, 2018 14:14 PM | Updated Date: Jan 18, 2018 14:42 PM