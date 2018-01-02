My Birthday Song: Teaser of Sanjay Suri-starrer doesn't reveal much, yet manages to intrigue

The teaser of Sanjay Suri's upcoming thriller My Birthday Song has released. Directed by actor Samir Soni, the first look maintains the suspense around the film by presenting a visually disturbed Suri, as he talks to a psychologist. We find out that due to an incident which happened on the protagonist's 40th birthday, he has been unable to sleep for a year. It looks like the film is going to be a dark psychological thriller, which will leave the viewers with more questions than answers.

My Birthday Song deals with a series of twisted events blurring the fine line between past, present and future — between what is real and what may not be. It also stars Nora Fatehi in a pivotal role.

It is penned by Samir, who has co-produced the project with Suri. Suri had earlier said in a statement, "I always knew that Samir would someday direct a film. I liked his writing style, the precise psychological observations, the smartness of the narrative, which was very exciting for me. The floating fluctuality of complex reality attracted me to partner and produce My Birthday Song along with him. I am happy that he has put his faith in me both as an actor and an independent producer. This would be my first film in this genre as a producer."

The film is going to hit the theatres on 19 January.

Watch the teaser here: