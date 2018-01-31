Mute trailer: Alexander Skarsgård stars in Netflix's upcoming neon-drenched cyberpunk movie

Filmmaker Duncan Jones released his science-fiction drama Moon back in 2009. Its sequel Mute was announced shortly after the release of Moon, and now, after almost nine years, the trailer for Mute is finally here.

The Netflix original movie is set in a futuristic world. It is Berlin in the year 2052. Everything is drenched in neon, and a darkness lingers in the German city. Leo Beiler, the titular non-speaking character, is searching for his missing girlfriend Naadirah with the help of two wise-cracking surgeons, "Cactus" Bill and Duck Teddington. Not much is known about the plot of the movie except the details that emerge from a trailer that is as riveting as it is confusing.

Mute stars Alexander Skarsgård in the lead as Leo Beiler. Paul Rudd and Justin Theroux play "Cactus" Bill and Duck Teddington respectively. Seyneb Saleh plays Naadirah, Leo's missing girlfriend. The screenplay has been written by Michael Robert Johnson and Duncan Jones.

February will prove to be a great month for fans of science-fiction drama. Altered Carbon is going to debut on Netflix on 2 February, followed by Mute. Jones' follow-up to Moon has been long awaited, and with Mute finally here it seems that Netflix is stepping its game in the cyberpunk/science-fiction genres.

Apart from Moon, Duncan Jones is known for directing Source Code and Warcraft.

Mute will debut on Netflix on 23 February.

Published Date: Jan 31, 2018 15:51 PM | Updated Date: Jan 31, 2018 15:53 PM