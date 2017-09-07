Global Citizen documentary Louder Together's trailer launched, ahead of film's 13 September release

By this time last year, the Global Citizen movement had already announced its plans to host a massive inaugural edition in Mumbai in November, bringing Coldplay, Jay-Z, Demi Lovato and more to the country to begin its work in initiating changes in public policy.

Also in September 2016 was the organisation’s fifth flagship edition in Central Park, New York City, which featured a heavy-hitter line-up including Metallica, Kendrick Lamar, Major Lazer, Rihanna and more.

About $1.9 billion was committed from the New York edition and a total of $5.9 billion was committed and announced from the star-studded Mumbai edition of the free concert that’s less like a charity gig and more like a reward for those who made calls to action from their local, state and national law-makers.

The efforts and importance of it all are shown side by side in Louder Together: A Global Citizen Documentary; New York to Mumbai – a two-part documentary series narrated by actor and proponent of the Global Citizen movement, Hugh Jackman. With the trailer showcasing just a glimpse of what went on behind the scenes as well as on-ground, the full series will be available to stream on 13 September. It features interviews with actor Forest Whitaker, pop artist Usher, former tennis pro Ashok Amritraj and performance footage from Bollywood biggies such as A.R. Rahman and Ranveer Singh as well as Central Park’s performers — Metallica, Ellie Goulding, Eddie Vedder, Cat Stevens and more.

Hugh Evans, CEO of Global Citizen, said in a statement, “In 2016 Global Citizens on different sides of the world — in New York and Mumbai — transformed their cities into arenas of advocacy in the fight to end extreme poverty. The energy, passion, and determination we see throughout Louder Together exemplifies the heart of this movement.”

There were a total 25 commitments from several government bodies focusing on gender equality, education and sanitation. While many of these are long-term goals — one that the Global Citizen project aims to fully put into effect by 2030, for 503 million Indians — the momentum that the festival gained in the country has people waiting on the second edition.

This year’s Central Park edition, though — taking place on 23 September — will host the likes of Stevie Wonder, Green Day, The Killers, The Chainsmokers and Pharrell Williams. We’re hoping there are more big names coming up to make this festival season even more exciting.