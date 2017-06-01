Murder on the Orient Express: Hercule Poirot, the world's greatest detective is back

Move over, Sherlock Holmes.

Hercule Poirot is here.

"I am probably the world's greatest detective." says Poirot with a marked accent.

Murder on the Orient Express marks another big screen adaptation of one of the greatest mysteries ever told. The plot follows the storyline from Agatha Christie's 1934 novel of the same name and brings to life Hercule Poirot, the European detective who helps solve a murder on the luxurious Orient Express train. For those unfamiliar with the plot: the story revolves around a handful of passengers who embark on a extravagant train ride across Europe (in the 1930s), when one of them is murdered and the train gets stranded in a terrible winter storm. Thus, it falls upon Mr. Poirot to determine who the guilty party is and bring them to justice, before the killer strikes once again.

Director Kenneth Branagh (remember Gilderoy Lockhart in Harry Potter?) also stars as Poirot and along with him comes the star cast of Penelope Cruz who plays Pilar Estravado, Willem Dafoe as Gerhard Hardman, Judi Dench as Princess Dragomiroff and Johnny Depp as Ratchett.

The crime-solver Poirot has previously been brought to life on the big screen by a handful of actors, including Albert Finney who won an Oscar-nomination for his role in the 1974 Murder on the Orient Express film.

The 2017 trailer gives us a good look at Poirot, and brings about a very Sherlock (the BBC version) feel to it. As we see most of the trailer from Poirot's point of view, as he scans through the room of suspects, we see their names written in a digitalised font. A bit like how Sherlock's observations float up on the air as he recounts them.

Not that this is a bad thing; the trailer definitely ups the cool factor with the modern look and the soundtrack. Though the 1974 film did well with the critics, fans of Christie's literature were wary of the adaptation of the book.

Here's the first trailer for Murder on the Orient Express which will make its journey into theatres on 17 November 2017 :