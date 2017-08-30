You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. Entertainment News

Mumbai rains: Priyanka Chopra, Farhan Akhtar, other celebrities spread awareness through Twitter

EntertainmentIANSAug, 30 2017 10:40:51 IST

With life in Mumbai coming to a standstill due to the heavy downpour, celebrities such as Madhuri Dixit, Priyanka Chopra, Sonakshi Sinha, and Farhan Akhtar among others extended support and spread awareness by asking people to stay safe.

The celebrities took to Twitter on Tuesday to share their concern.

"BMC helpline 1916. Police helpline 100. Home is the safest for most. Find shelter and give shelter. Be safe Mumbai," Priyanka tweeted.

Singer-composer Vishal Dadlani requested the city to be well prepared. "Mumbai, if you're getting into a car, make sure you have water, food and something to break windows with, if needed. Stay safe, help others," he said.

Dia Mirza wrote: "Please do not venture out! If you can offer shelter to strays and people stuck in the rain please do. MCGM helpline number 1916."

Sonakshi wrote: "Mumbai rains really lashing down. Please stay indoors and be safe everyone. Help those who need it. BMC helpline 1916, police 100."

Sharing the important numbers to dial in case of emergency, Madhuri shared an image and wrote: "Some good numbers for all of us."

Farhan also shared an image of important numbers and asked people to reshare.  

Celebrities such as Anupam Kher and R. Madhavan were not spared by the rain. "My car got stuck in heavy rains. Called a friend. He and his daughter came to my rescue. Now I am in his house," Kher tweeted.

Madhavan had to dump his car and wade through water to reach home.

"My silly car down. Had to bail and wade home in thigh deep water. Excitement and frustration," he wrote.


Published Date: Aug 30, 2017 10:37 am | Updated Date: Aug 30, 2017 10:40 am


Also See







Caraoke: Kriti Sanon, Ayushmann Khurrana groove to songs from Bareilly Ki Barfi while on the road



Top Stories





Cricket Scores