Mumbai rains: Backlash over Amitabh Bachchan's 'insensitive' tweets about Tuesday's downpour

On 29 August, the city of Mumbai was flooded after heavy downpours. While the city came to a standstill on the day of the downpour, Mumbaikars did whatever they could to help others out: from being #RainHosts, rescuing those who were stuck, providing food, water etc.

Social media was abuzz with helpline numbers and relief alerts. While all of this was happening, Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan took to Twitter to express his views on the situation:

T 2531 - Lashing rain .. flooded water logged .. but so admirable to see Mumbai Police, common man helping out .. true Mumbaikar Spirit pic.twitter.com/h2mZZFCliT — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) August 29, 2017

If only he had stopped there. However, Bachchan went on to add:

T 2531 - Don't try to fight nature .. don't put blame .. what did the most powerful nation in the World do against Hurricane Harvey ?? pic.twitter.com/rvSJXS0Zgl — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) August 29, 2017

Followed by:

T 2531 -Flooded roads, Police common man helping against terrible odds .. amidst this 'Visarjan' with band music still on .. amazing Mumbai pic.twitter.com/kox7cDnuEB — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) August 29, 2017

T 2531 - " Mumbai real estate prices hit an all time high - Every building is now sea facing."~ from Prasoon Pandey pic.twitter.com/YIHFScHmY4 — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) August 29, 2017

T 2532 - A peculiar eerie quiet in the morning of Mumbai .. and now the rain has started again .. BUT Mumbaikar Spirit is tough .. JAI HIND pic.twitter.com/2QxdtaUQwE — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) August 30, 2017

Mr Bachchan's tweets were followed by a deluge of reactions:

This is why I don't let my daadu join FB or Twitter. This is exactly why! — Totapari (@CoffeeNChirps) August 29, 2017

Sirji you have a great sense of humor, however just imagine what pain & fear each & every parent will be going through at this moment — CA_Kantijain (@kanti_salecha) August 29, 2017

इसको लोग सदी का महानायक और बोलते हैं.. This is how he is helping flood affected peoples. — Prashant ☺ (@YourPrashu) August 29, 2017

Sir this is not hurricane Harvey and all it needed was an instruction to stay indoors today - so I'm sorry but your analysis is incorrect — Irate Optimist (@irate_optimist) August 29, 2017