Mumbai Police confirms actress Kritika Chaudhary was murdered; head injury found in postmortem

Actress Kritika Chaudhary was found dead in her Andheri apartment on Monday, 14 June, and the Amboli police has now confirmed that she was killed, based on postmortem reports.

The Cooper Hospital reports suggest that she was struck with a blunt object to the right side of the head, and that this injury was the cause of her death.

An unidentified person has been booked and investigations are underway, said Deputy Commissioner of Police (Operations) Rashmi Karandikar, as reported by Indian Express. Chaudhary's decomposing body was found in her Bhairavnath SRA society house in Four Bungalows, Andheri after neighbours complained of a foul smell emanating from it.

The police filed a case of accidental death, as Chaudhary's body had been decomposing for two-three days. They questioned several individuals residing and working in the building, including delivery boys and vendors, as well as the actress' friends and family. The police added that her family is on their way to Mumbai to collect her body, as well as provide their statements.

NDTV reports that neighbours have stated they did not see her for days. Abhimanyu Poojari, one of her neighbours, remembers seeing her last six days ago, when she was returning home.

Kritika Chaudhary was an actress in Hindi films and television shows, and hailed from Haridwar, Uttarakhand. She was part of Ekta Kapoor's TV show Parichay, and also played a role in Kangana Ranaut's Rajjo.

This incident involving this actress came to light at 3.45 pm, when the police rushed to her apartment and broke open the door, which was locked from the inside for several days.