Mukkabaaz poster unveiled; Priyanka, Ranveer's dance rehearsals: Social Media Stalkers' Guide

Vineet Singh is ready to box in the new poster of Mukkabaaz

Anurag Kashyap directed Mukkabaaz is releasing on 12 January and the makers have released a new poster in the run up to the release. Will Smith's a man of many talents

Actor Will Smith was in Mumbai for the premiere of his Netflix film Bright. The star showed off his beatboxing skills and was joined by VJ Rannvijay Singha, who shook a leg to his tunes.

Kabir Khan begins shooting for The Forogtten Army

Kabir Khan to direct Amazon Original’s digital series, titled #TheForgottenArmy... Created by Kabir Khan Films, the Amazon Original series commenced filming in Mumbai today. pic.twitter.com/jWjFauGKR5 — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) December 18, 2017

Director Kabir Khan is helming an Amazon web series titled The Forgotten Army, the shooting for which commenced in Mumbai today. Priyanka Chopra and Ranveer Singh are raring to go

Priyanka Chopra is back in the city and she's already working on something big. Gearing up for a dance performance with Ranveer Singh, she posted a few snippets of the rehearsals on Instagram.