Mubarakan poster released: Arjun Kapoor plays identical twins who are up to no good

Anil Kapoor teaming up with nephew Arjun Kapoor in Mubarakan made news recently. Directed by Anees Bazmee, the film also stars Ileana D’Cruz and Athiya Shetty in lead roles.

The first poster of the film was out on 21 May and featured Arjun Kapoor with Anil Kapoor. A second, new poster features Arjun Kapoor in a double role.

Taran Adarsh unveiled the new poster on Twitter:

Meet Karan and Charan... Here's the new poster of #Mubarakan... #MubarakanTrailer out on 14 June 2017... 28 July 2017 release. pic.twitter.com/jxJEtQfd1j — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) June 10, 2017

Looks like Arjun Kapoor is playing the role of identical twins, one who wears a turban and one who doesn't, and Anil Kapoor plays their uncle. Kapoor had previously tweeted the first poster of the film with the caption:

Don't​ go by our innocent faces! The Chacha - Bhatija(s) are up to no good! Wait for #28thJuly to know the full story! @arjunk26#Mubarakanpic.twitter.com/MLM5HxwRTp — Anil Kapoor (@AnilKapoor) May 21, 2017

This is all the information that we can glean about the film till the trailer releases on 14 June.

Anil Kapoor had previously commented on how much he enjoyed working with his nephew Arjun Kapoor after the shoot of Mubarakan wrapped up. He told Mid-day, "I have fortunately worked with a lot of actors, but this is among the finest experiences of my career. I had more fun than expected. Arjun is a great co-star and a fantastic actor. He has a great sense of humour. When we are together, we've a lot of fun."