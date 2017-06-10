Mubarakan, Haseena, Indu Sarkar, Lipstick Under My Burkha headed for box office clash on 28 July

Friday, 28 July is going to witness a memorable fight at the box office with four films releasing on the same day — Anil Kapoor-Arjun Kapoor-starrer Mubarakan, Shraddha Kapoor's Haseena, Kirt Kulhari-starrer Indu Sarkar and the controversial Lipstick Under My Burkha.

According to DNA, the makers of Haseena, decided against releasing the film on 14 July because Jagga Jasoos was releasing on the same day. To avoid a clash with Ranbir Kapoor-Katrina Kaif-starrer, the makers decided to release the film on 28 July, the day when Mubarakan hits the screens. Who would have thought that Half Girlfriend co-stars Arjun and Shraddha will be battling it out so soon at the box-office?

Keeping the numbers aside, 28 July will also be an important day as three films with strong women characters, Madhur Bhandarkar's Indu Sarkar, Apoorva Lakhia'sHaseena and Alankrita Shrivastava'sLipstick Under My Burkha will see the light of the day. The box-office report of these three films will reveal more than just numbers. It will be interesting to watch how well Indian audiences receive these women-centric films.

Haseena could prove to be a game-changer for Shraddha as she will ditch her generic, bubbly girl image to step into a more nuanced role. Bhandarkar's 1975 emergency film will also have Kirti Kulhari, Neil Nitin Mukesh in a never-seen-before look. The much awaited Lipstick Under My Burkha already boasts of a stellar cast with powerhouse performers like Konkona Sen Sharma, Ratna Pathak Shah and Vikrant Massey. Mubarakan on the other hand, will see Anil Kapoor enlivening the frame with his infectious energy, along with Arjun.

With four films fighting for the top-spot at the Indian box-office, 28 July is going to be a big day not just for filmmakers and actors, but also for indie cinephiles.