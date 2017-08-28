MTV VMAs 2017: Kendrick Lamar wins big, Ed Sheeran takes home Artist of the Year

The MTV Video Music Awards (VMAs) were held on 27 August amidst much fanfare, with rapper Kendrick Lamar opening the event on the back of an energetic rendition of his popular song Humble (he took an award home for the same), fire dancers et al.
Singer Pink took home the Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award, while Ed Sheeran won the coveted Artist of the Year title. Katy Perry hosted this year's VMAs and made her grand entry onto the stage outfitted in a shiny space suit (literally).
This year's VMAs were special in more than just the wild performances regard. The 2017 VMAs marked the first time an award function tried to do away with gendered award categories, and pushed for gender neutrality on such a large scale. Not only were all the award categories made universal with the male and female clauses being dropped, but the famous 'Moonman' award trophy was also rechristened 'Moon Person'.
Here is a complete list of winners at the MTV VMAs this year -
Song of Summer
Lil Uzi Vert - XO Tour Llif3
Daddy Yankee and Luis Fonsi, Feat. Justin Bieber - Despacito (Remix)
Ed Sheeran - Shape of You
Shawn Mendes - There's Nothing Holding Me Back
Demi Lovato - Sorry Not Sorry
DJ Khaled Feat. Rihanna and Bryson Tiller - Wild Thoughts
Camila Cabello Feat. Quavo - OMG
Fifth Harmony Feat. Gucci Mane - Down
Winner : Lil Uzi Vert - XO Tour Llif3
Video of the Year
Kendrick Lamar - HUMBLE.
Bruno Mars - 24K Magic
Alessia Cara - Scars To Your Beautiful
DJ Khaled ft. Rihanna & Bryson Tiller - Wild Thought
The Weeknd - Reminder
Winner : Kendrick Lamar - HUMBLE.
Artist of the Year
Ed Sheeran
Bruno Mars
Kendrick Lamar
Ariana Grande
The Weeknd
Lorde
Winner : Ed Sheeran
Best New Artist
Khalid
Kodak Black
SZA
Young M.A
Julia Michaels
Noah Cyrus
Winner : Khalid
Best Collaboration
Zayn & Taylor Swift - I Don't Wanna Live Forever
Charlie Puth ft. Selena Gomez - We Don't Talk Anymore
DJ Khaled ft. Rihanna & Bryson Tiller - Wild Thoughts
D.R.A.M. ft. Lil Yachty - Broccoli
The Chainsmokers ft. Halsey - Closer
Calvin Harris ft. Pharrell Williams, Katy Perry & Big Sean - Feels
Winner : Zayn & Taylor Swift - I Don't Wanna Live Forever
Best Pop
Fifth Harmony ft. Gucci Mane - Down
Shawn Mendes - Treat You Better
Ed Sheeran - Shape of You
Harry Styles - Sign Of The Times
Katy Perry ft. Skip Marley - Chained To The Rhythm
Miley Cyrus - Malibu
Winner : Fifth Harmony ft. Gucci Mane - Down
Best Hip Hop
Kendrick Lamar - HUMBLE
Big Sean - Bounce Back
Chance the Rapper - Same Drugs
D.R.A.M. ft. Lil Yachty - Broccoli
Migos ft. Lil Uzi Vert - Bad & Boujee
DJ Khaled ft. Justin Bieber, Quavo, Chance the Rapper & Lil Wayne - I'm The One
Winner : Kendrick Lamar - HUMBLE
Best Dance
Zedd and Alessia Cara - Stay
Kygo x Selena Gomez - It Ain't Me
Calvin Harris - My Way
Major Lazer ft. Justin Bieber and MØ - Cold Water
Afrojack ft. Ty Dolla $ign - Gone
Winner : Zedd and Alessia Cara - Stay
Best Rock
Twenty One Pilots - Heavydirtysoul
Coldplay - A Head Full of Dreams
Fall Out Boy - Young And Menace
Green Day - Bang Bang
Foo Fighters - Run
Winner : Twenty One Pilots - Heavydirtysoul
Best Fight Against the System (all the songs below were winners)
Logic ft. Damian Lemar Hudson - Black SpiderMan
The Hamilton Mixtape - Immigrants
Big Sean - Light
Alessia Cara - Scars To Your Beautiful
Taboo ft. Shailene Woodley - Stand Up / Stand N Rock #NoDAPL
John Legend - Surefire
Best Cinematography
Kendrick Lamar - HUMBLE.
Imagine Dragons - Thunder
Ed Sheeran - Castle On The Hill
DJ Shadow ft. Run The Jewels - Nobody Speak
Halsey - Now or Never
Winner : Kendrick Lamar - HUMBLE.
Best Direction
Kendrick Lamar - HUMBLE.
Katy Perry ft. Skip Marley - Chained To The Rhythm
Bruno Mars - 24K Magic
Alessia Cara - Scars To Your Beautiful
The Weeknd - Reminder
Winner : Kendrick Lamar - HUMBLE.
Best Art Direction
Kendrick Lamar - HUMBLE.
Bruno Mars - 24K Magic
Katy Perry ft. Migos - Bon Appetit
DJ Khaled ft. Rihanna & Bryson Tiller - Wild Thoughts
The Weeknd - Reminder
Winner : Kendrick Lamar - HUMBLE.
Best Visual Effects
Kendrick Lamar - HUMBLE.
A Tribe Called Quest - Dis Generation
KYLE ft. Lil Yachty - iSpy
Katy Perry ft. Skip Marley - Chained To The Rhythm
Harry Styles - Sign Of The Times
Winner : Kendrick Lamar - HUMBLE.
Best Choreography
Kanye West - Fade
Ariana Grande ft. Nicki Minaj - Side To Side
Kendrick Lamar - HUMBLE.
Sia - The Greatest
Fifth Harmony ft. Gucci Mane - Down
Winner : Kanye West - Fade
Best Editing
Young Thug - Wyclef Jean
Future - Mask Off Lorde - Green Light
The Chainsmokers ft. Halsey - Closer
The Weeknd - Reminder
Winner : Young Thug - Wyclef Jean
Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award: Pink
Published Date: Aug 28, 2017 10:37 am | Updated Date: Aug 28, 2017 10:40 am