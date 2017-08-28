You are here:
MTV VMAs 2017: Kendrick Lamar wins big, Ed Sheeran takes home Artist of the Year

EntertainmentFP StaffAug, 28 2017 10:40:07 IST

The MTV Video Music Awards (VMAs) were held on 27 August amidst much fanfare, with rapper Kendrick Lamar opening the event on the back of an energetic rendition of his popular song Humble (he took an award home for the same), fire dancers et al.

Singer Pink took home the Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award, while Ed Sheeran won the coveted Artist of the Year title. Katy Perry hosted this year's VMAs and made her grand entry onto the stage outfitted in a shiny space suit (literally).

Kendrick Lamar poses in the press room with his awards. Image from AP.

This year's VMAs were special in more than just the wild performances regard. The 2017 VMAs marked the first time an award function tried to do away with gendered award categories, and pushed for gender neutrality on such a large scale. Not only were all the award categories made universal with the male and female clauses being dropped, but the famous 'Moonman' award trophy was also rechristened 'Moon Person'.

Here is a complete list of winners at the MTV VMAs this year -

Song of Summer
Lil Uzi Vert - XO Tour Llif3
Daddy Yankee and Luis Fonsi, Feat. Justin Bieber - Despacito (Remix)
Ed Sheeran - Shape of You
Shawn Mendes - There's Nothing Holding Me Back
Demi Lovato - Sorry Not Sorry
DJ Khaled Feat. Rihanna and Bryson Tiller - Wild Thoughts
Camila Cabello Feat. Quavo - OMG
Fifth Harmony Feat. Gucci Mane - Down

Winner : Lil Uzi Vert - XO Tour Llif3

Video of the Year
Kendrick Lamar - HUMBLE. 
Bruno Mars - 24K Magic 
Alessia Cara - Scars To Your Beautiful
DJ Khaled ft. Rihanna & Bryson Tiller - Wild Thought
The Weeknd - Reminder

Winner : Kendrick Lamar - HUMBLE. 

Artist of the Year
Ed Sheeran 
Bruno Mars
Kendrick Lamar
Ariana Grande 
The Weeknd 
Lorde 

Winner : Ed Sheeran 

Best New Artist
Khalid 
Kodak Black
SZA
Young M.A 
Julia Michaels 
Noah Cyrus

Winner : Khalid 

Best Collaboration
Zayn & Taylor Swift - I Don't Wanna Live Forever
Charlie Puth ft. Selena Gomez - We Don't Talk Anymore
DJ Khaled ft. Rihanna & Bryson Tiller - Wild Thoughts
D.R.A.M. ft. Lil Yachty - Broccoli 
The Chainsmokers ft. Halsey - Closer 
Calvin Harris ft. Pharrell Williams, Katy Perry & Big Sean - Feels 

Winner : Zayn & Taylor Swift - I Don't Wanna Live Forever

Best Pop
Fifth Harmony ft. Gucci Mane - Down
Shawn Mendes - Treat You Better
Ed Sheeran - Shape of You 
Harry Styles - Sign Of The Times 
Katy Perry ft. Skip Marley - Chained To The Rhythm 
Miley Cyrus - Malibu 

Winner : Fifth Harmony ft. Gucci Mane - Down

Best Hip Hop
Kendrick Lamar - HUMBLE
Big Sean - Bounce Back 
Chance the Rapper - Same Drugs 
D.R.A.M. ft. Lil Yachty - Broccoli 
Migos ft. Lil Uzi Vert - Bad & Boujee 
DJ Khaled ft. Justin Bieber, Quavo, Chance the Rapper & Lil Wayne - I'm The One

Winner : Kendrick Lamar - HUMBLE

Best Dance
Zedd and Alessia Cara - Stay 
Kygo x Selena Gomez - It Ain't Me
Calvin Harris - My Way 
Major Lazer ft. Justin Bieber and MØ - Cold Water
Afrojack ft. Ty Dolla $ign - Gone 

Winner : Zedd and Alessia Cara - Stay 

Best Rock
Twenty One Pilots - Heavydirtysoul 
Coldplay - A Head Full of Dreams 
Fall Out Boy - Young And Menace
Green Day - Bang Bang 
Foo Fighters - Run

Winner : Twenty One Pilots - Heavydirtysoul 

Best Fight Against the System (all the songs below were winners)
Logic ft. Damian Lemar Hudson - Black SpiderMan 
The Hamilton Mixtape - Immigrants 
Big Sean - Light 
Alessia Cara - Scars To Your Beautiful
Taboo ft. Shailene Woodley - Stand Up / Stand N Rock #NoDAPL 
John Legend - Surefire 

Best Cinematography
Kendrick Lamar - HUMBLE. 
Imagine Dragons - Thunder 
Ed Sheeran - Castle On The Hill 
DJ Shadow ft. Run The Jewels - Nobody Speak 
Halsey - Now or Never 

Winner : Kendrick Lamar - HUMBLE. 

Best Direction
Kendrick Lamar - HUMBLE. 
Katy Perry ft. Skip Marley - Chained To The Rhythm
Bruno Mars - 24K Magic 
Alessia Cara - Scars To Your Beautiful
The Weeknd - Reminder

Winner : Kendrick Lamar - HUMBLE. 

Best Art Direction
Kendrick Lamar - HUMBLE.
Bruno Mars - 24K Magic
Katy Perry ft. Migos - Bon Appetit 
DJ Khaled ft. Rihanna & Bryson Tiller - Wild Thoughts
The Weeknd - Reminder 

Winner : Kendrick Lamar - HUMBLE.

Best Visual Effects
Kendrick Lamar - HUMBLE.
A Tribe Called Quest - Dis Generation 
KYLE ft. Lil Yachty - iSpy 
Katy Perry ft. Skip Marley - Chained To The Rhythm 
Harry Styles - Sign Of The Times 

Winner : Kendrick Lamar - HUMBLE.

Best Choreography 
Kanye West - Fade 
Ariana Grande ft. Nicki Minaj - Side To Side 
Kendrick Lamar - HUMBLE. 
Sia - The Greatest 
Fifth Harmony ft. Gucci Mane - Down 

Winner : Kanye West - Fade 

Best Editing 
Young Thug - Wyclef Jean 
Future - Mask Off Lorde - Green Light 
The Chainsmokers ft. Halsey - Closer 
The Weeknd - Reminder 
Winner : Young Thug - Wyclef Jean 

Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award: Pink


Published Date: Aug 28, 2017 10:37 am | Updated Date: Aug 28, 2017 10:40 am


