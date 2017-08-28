MTV VMAs 2017: Kendrick Lamar wins big, Ed Sheeran takes home Artist of the Year

The MTV Video Music Awards (VMAs) were held on 27 August amidst much fanfare, with rapper Kendrick Lamar opening the event on the back of an energetic rendition of his popular song Humble (he took an award home for the same), fire dancers et al.

Singer Pink took home the Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award, while Ed Sheeran won the coveted Artist of the Year title. Katy Perry hosted this year's VMAs and made her grand entry onto the stage outfitted in a shiny space suit (literally).

This year's VMAs were special in more than just the wild performances regard. The 2017 VMAs marked the first time an award function tried to do away with gendered award categories, and pushed for gender neutrality on such a large scale. Not only were all the award categories made universal with the male and female clauses being dropped, but the famous 'Moonman' award trophy was also rechristened 'Moon Person'.

Here is a complete list of winners at the MTV VMAs this year -

Song of Summer

Lil Uzi Vert - XO Tour Llif3

Daddy Yankee and Luis Fonsi, Feat. Justin Bieber - Despacito (Remix)

Ed Sheeran - Shape of You

Shawn Mendes - There's Nothing Holding Me Back

Demi Lovato - Sorry Not Sorry

DJ Khaled Feat. Rihanna and Bryson Tiller - Wild Thoughts

Camila Cabello Feat. Quavo - OMG

Fifth Harmony Feat. Gucci Mane - Down

Winner : Lil Uzi Vert - XO Tour Llif3

Video of the Year

Kendrick Lamar - HUMBLE.

Bruno Mars - 24K Magic

Alessia Cara - Scars To Your Beautiful

DJ Khaled ft. Rihanna & Bryson Tiller - Wild Thought

The Weeknd - Reminder

Winner : Kendrick Lamar - HUMBLE.

Artist of the Year

Ed Sheeran

Bruno Mars

Kendrick Lamar

Ariana Grande

The Weeknd

Lorde

Winner : Ed Sheeran

Best New Artist

Khalid

Kodak Black

SZA

Young M.A

Julia Michaels

Noah Cyrus

Winner : Khalid

Best Collaboration

Zayn & Taylor Swift - I Don't Wanna Live Forever

Charlie Puth ft. Selena Gomez - We Don't Talk Anymore

DJ Khaled ft. Rihanna & Bryson Tiller - Wild Thoughts

D.R.A.M. ft. Lil Yachty - Broccoli

The Chainsmokers ft. Halsey - Closer

Calvin Harris ft. Pharrell Williams, Katy Perry & Big Sean - Feels

Winner : Zayn & Taylor Swift - I Don't Wanna Live Forever

Best Pop

Fifth Harmony ft. Gucci Mane - Down

Shawn Mendes - Treat You Better

Ed Sheeran - Shape of You

Harry Styles - Sign Of The Times

Katy Perry ft. Skip Marley - Chained To The Rhythm

Miley Cyrus - Malibu

Winner : Fifth Harmony ft. Gucci Mane - Down

Best Hip Hop

Kendrick Lamar - HUMBLE

Big Sean - Bounce Back

Chance the Rapper - Same Drugs

D.R.A.M. ft. Lil Yachty - Broccoli

Migos ft. Lil Uzi Vert - Bad & Boujee

DJ Khaled ft. Justin Bieber, Quavo, Chance the Rapper & Lil Wayne - I'm The One

Winner : Kendrick Lamar - HUMBLE

Best Dance

Zedd and Alessia Cara - Stay

Kygo x Selena Gomez - It Ain't Me

Calvin Harris - My Way

Major Lazer ft. Justin Bieber and MØ - Cold Water

Afrojack ft. Ty Dolla $ign - Gone

Winner : Zedd and Alessia Cara - Stay

Best Rock

Twenty One Pilots - Heavydirtysoul

Coldplay - A Head Full of Dreams

Fall Out Boy - Young And Menace

Green Day - Bang Bang

Foo Fighters - Run

Winner : Twenty One Pilots - Heavydirtysoul

Best Fight Against the System (all the songs below were winners)

Logic ft. Damian Lemar Hudson - Black SpiderMan

The Hamilton Mixtape - Immigrants

Big Sean - Light

Alessia Cara - Scars To Your Beautiful

Taboo ft. Shailene Woodley - Stand Up / Stand N Rock #NoDAPL

John Legend - Surefire

Best Cinematography

Kendrick Lamar - HUMBLE.

Imagine Dragons - Thunder

Ed Sheeran - Castle On The Hill

DJ Shadow ft. Run The Jewels - Nobody Speak

Halsey - Now or Never

Winner : Kendrick Lamar - HUMBLE.

Best Direction

Kendrick Lamar - HUMBLE.

Katy Perry ft. Skip Marley - Chained To The Rhythm

Bruno Mars - 24K Magic

Alessia Cara - Scars To Your Beautiful

The Weeknd - Reminder

Winner : Kendrick Lamar - HUMBLE.

Best Art Direction

Kendrick Lamar - HUMBLE.

Bruno Mars - 24K Magic

Katy Perry ft. Migos - Bon Appetit

DJ Khaled ft. Rihanna & Bryson Tiller - Wild Thoughts

The Weeknd - Reminder

Winner : Kendrick Lamar - HUMBLE.

Best Visual Effects

Kendrick Lamar - HUMBLE.

A Tribe Called Quest - Dis Generation

KYLE ft. Lil Yachty - iSpy

Katy Perry ft. Skip Marley - Chained To The Rhythm

Harry Styles - Sign Of The Times

Winner : Kendrick Lamar - HUMBLE.

Best Choreography

Kanye West - Fade

Ariana Grande ft. Nicki Minaj - Side To Side

Kendrick Lamar - HUMBLE.

Sia - The Greatest

Fifth Harmony ft. Gucci Mane - Down

Winner : Kanye West - Fade

Best Editing

Young Thug - Wyclef Jean

Future - Mask Off Lorde - Green Light

The Chainsmokers ft. Halsey - Closer

The Weeknd - Reminder

Winner : Young Thug - Wyclef Jean

Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award: Pink