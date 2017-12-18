You are here:

Mr India 2017: Kangana Ranaut declares Lucknow based Jitesh Singh Deo as winner

Mumbai: Jitesh Singh Deo bagged the title of Peter England Mr India 2017 on 14 December.

Deo, who is from Lucknow, will now represent India at Mr World 2020.

"I did not anticipate it but I had some belief in myself. The power of belief motivates you always. I was speechless when my name was announced. I was blank," Deo told PTI.

"Winning this title comes with lot of responsibility. The competition (Mr World) is going to be more tough. Today, I am enjoying the moment but tomorrow onwards, a new journey will begin and I have to work hard," Deo said.

The first runner up was Abhi Khajuria and the second runner up was Pavan Rao.

The winners were felicitated by actor Kangana Ranaut.

Sixteen contestants from across the country were competing for the title.