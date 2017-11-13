Mr Bean star Rowan Atkinson to become father for third time at 62

The 62-year-old British star, celebrated for his iconic role in and as Mr Bean is expecting his third child, as reported by DNA. This will be Atkinson’s first child with his partner Louise Ford. He has two children Ben, 23, and a daughter Lily, 21, from his first wife Sunetra Sastry, as reported by Mirror.

After a 24 year long marriage and divorce from Sunetra Sastry in 2014, Atkinson began dating the actress Louise Ford who is known for playing Kate Middleton in the Channel 4 hit comedy The Windsors. The 33-year-old Louise is expecting her first child with Atkinson in the coming weeks.

According to the Mirror report, a source said, “Rowan and Louise are over the moon and can’t wait for their new arrival. It’s a very happy time for them both.” The couple has met in 2012 when they acted together in the West End comedy Quartermaine’s Terms.

Rowan Atkinson is one of Britain’s most successful actors with an estimated fortune of 70 million pounds and famous roles like Blackadder in the BBC series of the same name, and the silent comic Mr Bean, a character first seen in 1990 and celebrated on its 25th anniversary at the Buckingham Palace in 2015.

Atkinson had met his first wife Sunetra, a make up artist on the sets of Blackadder and married her in 1990. Their famous divorce proceeding is known for lasting a mere 65 seconds when the judge granted Sunetra the divorce upon Atkinson’s failure to show up for the hearing.