Mouni Roy to make her Bollywood debut opposite Akshay Kumar, not Salman?

Television actress Mouni Roy, who is a well-established personality in the TV industry, might be appearing in a film opposite Akshay Kumar, according to a Times of India report.

After doing Naagin, she might be seen on the big screen very soon. Earlier, there were rumours about Salman Khan launching the actress under his banner. Mouni had briefly met Salman Khan during Bigg Boss 10 and even appeared on the show.

The film could be a possible collaboration between Salman's banner and Dharma Productions. Mouni has been approved for the role and both the actors will undergo a look test soon, states the same report.

Mouni was the main lead of Naagin oppostie Arjun Bijlani. The show turned out to be one of the most popular shows on Indian television show with soaring TRPs.

Mouni had made her small screen debut with Ekta Kapoor's Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi and since then has come a long way having done shows like Devon Ke Dev...Mahadev.