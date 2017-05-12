Mother's Day: Five endearing Mother Of All songs which leave us teary-eyed every time

Mother's day is around the corner and this could be the perfect playlist for the occasion.

While there are emotional and 'Oh-so' filmy dialogues we keep throwing around, there are also songs from movies which have moved us to tears almost every time we heard them.

We put together the most heartwarming collection from Bollywood to Tollywood.

Maa (Taare Zameen Par)

Almost everytime someone has hinted about a Mother's day playlist, the first tune that starts playing on our mind is definitely 'Maa' from Taare Zameen Par. Beautifully rendered by Shankar Mahadevan and portrayed by Darsheel Safary, 'Maa' remains our all time favourite.

Tisca Chopra and Darsheel Safary undoubtedly stole the show with their heart-warming portrayal of a dyslexic child and a loving mother in this Aamir Khan starrer.

Pyaari Maa Mumma (Dasvidaniya)

If there is one song you must dedicate to your mumma this Mother's day, it has to be this one. Sung by Kailesh Kher and featuring Vinay Pathak and Sarita Joshi, 'Mumma' is the most adorable yet.

Take out that guitar and go for it!

Luka Chuppi (Rang De Basanti)

While the patriotic drama evoked too many emotions in us, 'Luka Chuppi' captures the most moving part of the film. It is never easy losing our loved ones, and AR Rahman and Lata Mangeshkar give their best in this composition that expresses the loss of a mother and is worth every mention.

Araro Ariraro (Siruthai)

'Araro Arirao' is a soulful Tamil rendition by Srivardhini, which much like our mother's lullaby, is the song we never get bored of.

Laali Laali (Swathi Muthyam)

This Telugu composition takes us back to our childhood and reminds us of the unconditional love that amma has always showered on us!

Special mention: Tu Kitni Achhi Hai (Raja Aur Runk)

Now, we cannot not think of Mother's Day playlist without a song from Nirupama Roy's movies. Featuring the mother of all filmy mothers and sung by the evergreen Lata Mangeshkar, 'Tu Kitni Achhi Hai' is our blast from the past and an ode to all you lovely mothers!

We love you, Maa!