Monsoon Shootout: Priyanka Chopra launches gritty trailer of Nawazuddin Siddiqui's next

FP Staff

Dec,05 2017 15:13 50 IST

An axe-wielding murderer is on the run. On a rainy night, a police officer comes face-to-face with the suspect. What happens next? Will the police officer pull the trigger? That’s the choice viewers have to make in the trailer for Amit Kumar’s Monsoon Shootout, released on Monday.

The movie will hit the screens on December 15.

A poster for Monsoon Shootout. Image from Facebook/@MonsoonShootout

The trailer is already being tipped as India’s first interactive movie trailer. It gives the viewers a chance to decide whether the police man Adi (Vijay Varma), a young cop in training, should shoot the murder suspect Shiva (Nawazuddin Siddiqui), a dreaded and infamous mob enforcer. The stage is set for a moral dilemma and each choice to be made will come with a consequence.

Should the officer gun down a possibly innocent person? Or should he let go a murderer?

Actress Priyanka Chopra launched the interactive trailer via her twitter account. She wrote, “Shoot or not to shoot? YOU get to decide what happens next in the trailer for #MonsoonShootout what a cool idea! So glad to see filmmakers innovate & push boundaries of the filmmaking process.”

It has taken an agonising four and a half years for Monsoon Shootout, premiered at the Cannes Festival in 2013, to be released finally. The experimental thriller was premiered in a few other festivals around the world too, but found it difficult to select the right time and team to release it back home in India.

The movie also features Neeraj Kabi, Geetanjali Thapa and Tannishtha Chatterjee in key roles and it has been produced by Guneet Monga, Anurag Kashyap, Arun Rangachari and Vivek Rangachari.

Check out the trailer below:

