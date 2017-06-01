MOM: Sridevi looks fierce in three new posters with Nawazuddin, Akshay Khanna

Bollywood's 'Hawa Hawai' Sridevi is all set to be seen in her upcoming thriller Mom. The film also stars Akshaye Khanna and Nawazuddin Siddiqui in pivotal roles.

The actress took to Twitter on 31 May and released three new posters of the film with Love, Trust and Suspect being the prime focal message of each of the poster.

Mom is Sridevi's next venture after her critically and commercially appreciated film English Vinglish which released in 2012. Mom is touted to be a nail-biting thriller and by the motion poster and trailer, Sridevi seems to be at her best in the film as a mother in distress. She appears to be fierce and gritty and will take no nonsense.

When the motion poster of the film was released, it had Siddiqui's voice in the background saying: "Badalte waqt me bhi nahi badalta uska pyaar. Baccho ke liye phool si, dushman ke liye talwar. Lakshmi bhi wo, Saraswati, Durga aur Kali bhi. Usise ghar mein hoti hai Holi, Eid, Diwali bhi. Mamta ke hain duniya me kai naam - maa kaho, amma kaho ya kaho mom," which appropriately gives a multi-faceted representation of a mother's love.

The film is being helmed by director Ravi Udyawar and produced by Boney Kapoor, Sunil Manchanda & Zee Studios. Musical maestro AR Rahman has been roped in to do the music direction for the film.

The film is slated to be released on 14 July.