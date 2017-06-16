Mom: First song O Sona Tere Liye released, composed and sung by A.R. Rahman

Veteran actor Sridevi's upcoming thriller drama film MOM has been slated for release on 7 July. Sridevi will return to the silver screen with MOM after five years.

Her last Hindi movie was the critically acclaimed English Vinglish, which garnered rave reviews both for its story line and the performances delivered by the actors.

Directed by Ravi Udyawar, the film has been backed by Sridevi's husband Boney Kapoor and Zee Studios.

Boney Kapoor, Sridevi's husband and producer of Mom, has gone all out to ensure the film hits all the right notes. Kapoor, known for his opulent mega-budget films, has amped up the budget of Mom, potentially making it Sridevi's most expensive film in recent times.

The movie is based on the relationship between a stepmother and her daughter, wherein the daughter, played by Sajal Ali, is the victim of rape. The mother, essayed by Sridevi, is supportive of her daughter and the movie chronicles this story in detail.

MOM released its first song, titled 'O Sona Tere Liye', on 16 June . Composed and sung by music maestro A.R. Rahman, the song is deeply touching. Rahman took to his Instagram to share the release of the song. Shot in picturesque locations, it shows Sridevi's on screen family on vacation, however the melancholy that heavily hints at the theme of the movie is apparent. A visibly shaken Sajal Ali is seen trying to return to normalcy through the course of the song — however tragedy seems to be embedded too deep.

Oscar-winning composer Rahman has not failed to produce another melody that is sure to stick around.

A post shared by @arrahman on Jun 16, 2017 at 1:32am PDT

The movie previously faced trouble for featuring two Pakistani artistes, Sajal Ali and Adnan Siddiqui, who essay the roles of Sridevi's daughter and husband in MOM, given that Pakistani artistes were banned from working in Indian films post-September 2016 after the Uri attacks, as reported by DNA.

MOM also stars the brilliant Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Akshaye Khanna.

Regarding his look in MOM, Siddiqui said, "We worked on the look for 15 days before we finalised it. The director Ravi Udyawar planned something different. Normally, the character is created first and then the look but for MOM, it was the other way round. We tried various looks with how my character would walk and talk and his mannerisms. We used prosthetics and the entire process would take almost three hours to put on and remove. Moreover, shooting in Mumbai and Delhi during the day, when it is incredibly hot," stated another DNAreport.

Watch the video of the song 'O Sona Tere Liye' from MOM here:

