Mollywood Awards 2017: The year’s best acting, music and tech achievements

As a follow-up to my list of best Mollywood films released in theatres in 2017, here is my pick of nominees and winners in categories recognised at most film awards functions worldwide. There is a minimum of four and a maximum of seven nominations per slot.

Here are my choices:

BEST FILM

I have covered this in my article on Best Mollywood Films of 2017 published earlier this week. For those who have not yet read it, here is a re-run of my choices:

Nominees (in alphabetical order):

Angamaly Diaries

Kaadu Pookunna Neram

Mayaanadhi

Take Off

Udaharanam Sujatha

And the award goes to…

Take Off

BEST DIRECTOR

Nominees:

Aashiq Abu (Mayaanadhi)

Dileesh Pothan (Thondimuthalum Driksakshiyum)

Dr Biju (Kaadu Pookunna Neram)

Lijo Jose Pellissery (Angamaly Diaries)

Mahesh Narayanan (Take Off)

Phantom Praveen (Udaharanam Sujatha)

And the award goes to…

Mahesh Narayanan (Take Off)

BEST WRITING

Nominees:

Althaf Salim, George Kora (Njandukalude Nattil Oridavela)

Chemban Vinod Jose (Angamaly Diaries)

Dr Biju (Kaadu Pookunna Neram)

Mahesh Narayanan, P.V. Shajikumar (Take Off)

Sajeev Pazhoor, Syam Pushkaran (Thondimuthalum Driksakshiyum)

Syam Pushkaran, Dileesh Nair (Mayaanadhi)

And the award goes to…

Chemban Vinod Jose (Angamaly Diaries)

BEST ACTOR (FEMALE)

Nominees:

Aishwarya Lekshmi (Mayaanadhi)

Durga Krishna (Vimaanam)

Manju Warrier (Udaharanam Sujatha)

Nimisha Sajayan (Thondimuthalum Driksakshiyum)

Parvathy (Take Off)

Rima Kallingal (Kaadu Pookunna Neram)

And the award goes to…

Parvathy (Take Off)

BEST ACTOR (MALE)

Nominees:

Antony Varghese (Angamaly Diaries)

Biju Menon (Rakshadhikari Baiju Oppu)

Dulquer Salmaan (Solo)

Fahadh Faasil (Thondimuthalum Driksakshiyum)

Neeraj Madhav (Paipin Chuvattile Pranayam)

Tovino Thomas (Mayaanadhi)

And the award goes to…

Dulquer Salmaan (Solo)

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR (FEMALE)

Nominees:

Anaswara Rajan (Udaharanam Sujatha)

Reshma Rajan (Angamaly Diaries)

Sai Dhansika (Solo)

Sruthi Hariharan (Solo)

And the award goes to…

Anaswara Rajan (Udaharanam Sujatha)

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR (MALE)

Nominees:

Althaf Salim (Sakhavu)

Fahadh Faasil (Take Off)

Kunchacko Boban (Take Off)

Neeraj Madhav (Oru Mexican Aparatha)

Sudhi Koppa (Paipin Chuvattile Pranayam)

Tito Wilson (Angamaly Diaries)

And the award goes to…

Kunchacko Boban (Take Off)

BEST CAST

Nominees:

Angamaly Diaries: Antony Varghese, Reshma Rajan, Tito Wilson, Sarath Kumar, Kichu Tellus, Vineeth Vishwam, Binny Rinky Benjamin, Sruthy Jayan, Amrutha Anna Reji

Njandukalude Nattil Oridavela: Nivin Pauly, Shanthi Krishna, Lal, Ahaana Krishna, Srinda Arhaan, Siju Wilson, Krishna Shankar, Sharafudheen, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Dileesh Pothan

Take Off: Parvathy, Kunchacko Boban, Fahadh Faasil, Asif Ali, Anjali Aneesh, Prakash Belawadi

Thondimuthalum Driksakshiyum: Fahadh Faasil, Nimisha Sajayan, Suraj Venjaramoodu, Alencier Ley Lopez

And the award goes to…

Angamaly Diaries: Antony Varghese, Reshma Rajan, Tito Wilson, Sarath Kumar, Kichu Tellus, Vineeth Vishwam, Binny Rinky Benjamin, Sruthy Jayan, Amrutha Anna Reji

BEST MUSIC

Nominees:

Bijibal (Paipin Chuvattile Pranayam)

Bijibal (Thondimuthalum Driksakshiyum)

Deepak Dev (Honey Bee 2: Celebrations)

Prashant Pillai (Angamaly Diaries)

Rahul Raj, Sushin Shyam (Ezra)

Shaan Rahman, Gopi Sundar (Take Off)

And the award goes to…

Gopi Sundar (Vimaanam)

BEST LYRICS

Nominees:

B.K. Harinarayanan, Anwar Ali, Vinayak Sasikumar (Ezra)

P.S. Rafeeque, Prashant Pillai, Preeti Pillai (Angamaly Diaries)

Rafeeq Ahamed (Thondimuthalum Driksakshiyum)

Rafeeq Ahamed, Pradeep M. Nair (Vimaanam)

Santosh Varma, B.K. Harinarayanan (Paipin Chuvattile Pranayam)

And the award goes to…

Santosh Varma, Harinarayanan B.K. (Paipin Chuvattile Pranayam)

BEST EDITING

Nominees:

Kiran Das (Thondimuthalum Driksakshiyum)

Mahesh Narayanan, Abhilash Balachandran (Take Off)

Saiju Sreedharan (Mayaanadhi)

Shameer Mohammed (Angamaly Diaries)

Vivek Harshan (Ezra)

And the award goes to…

Kiran Das (Thondimuthalum Driksakshiyum)

BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY

Nominees:

Girish Gangadharan (Angamaly Diaries)

Jayesh Mohan (Mayaanadhi)

M.J. Radhakrishnan (Kaadu Pookunna Neram)

Pavi K. Pavan (Paipin Chuvattile Pranayam)

Rajeev Ravi (Thondimuthalum Driksakshiyum)

Sanu John Varghese (Take Off)

Satheesh Kurup (Tiyaan)

And the award goes to…

Girish Gangadharan (Angamaly Diaries)

BEST SOUND DESIGN

Nominees:

Arjun S. Mani, Vishnu P.C. (Vimaanam)

Jayadevan Chakkadath (Kaadu Pookunna Neram)

Jayadevan Chakkadath (Mayaanadhi)

Renganaath Ravee (Angamaly Diaries)

Vishnu Govind, Sree Sankar (Take Off)

And the award goes to…

Jayadevan Chakkadath (Mayaanadhi)

BEST PRODUCTION DESIGN

Nominees:

Amaran (Solo)

Ajayan Chalissery (Parava)

Dileep Nath (Vimaanam)

Kamar Edakkara (Paipin Chuvattile Pranayam)

Mohandas (Tiyaan)

Santosh Raman (Take Off)

Shiji Pattanam (Mayaanadhi)

And the award goes to…

Kamar Edakkara (Paipin Chuvattile Pranayam)

MOST INTERESTING DEBUTANT IN A LEAD OR SUPPORTING ROLE

Nominees:

Aishwarya Lekshmi (Njandukalude Nattil Oridavela, Vimaanam)

Anaswara Rajan (Udaharanam Sujatha)

Antony Varghese (Angamaly Diaries)

Durga Krishna (Vimaanam)

Nimisha Sajayan (Thondimuthalum Driksakshiyum)

Reshma Rajan (Angamaly Diaries)

Tito Wilson (Angamaly Diaries)

And the award goes to…

Antony Varghese (Angamaly Diaries)