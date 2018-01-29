Mohini will redefine Trisha’s on screen mass appeal, says director Ramana Madhesh

Director Ramana Madhesh believes women are no weaker sex and can be placed on the same pedestal as men, as he awaits the release of Trisha Krishnan starrer Mohini, a horror-thriller that also addresses an important social issue. Even though Madhesh did not write Mohini with Trisha in mind, he asked himself: why not make this film with a heroine?

“This story would suit a heroine as much as it would suit a hero. Initially, the idea was to make the film with a hero, but it then struck me that mass appeal is no longer restricted to just heroes. When we thought of heroines, Trisha was the ideal choice because she’s highly talented and is physically fit to do full justice to this character. This is a role with a lot of action. Mohini will redefine Trisha’s on screen mass appeal,” Madhesh told Firstpost in an exclusive chat.

Elaborating more on signing Trisha in the titular role, he said, “Heroism is always told from the hero’s perspective. We wanted to showcase it from a heroine’s perspective and Trisha was the best choice. We’re addressing a very important social issue and we felt it’ll reach far and wide when it’s narrated from a heroine’s perspective. It’s a very touchy subject and saying it from a woman’s point of view will have a stronger impact.”

A supernatural horror-thriller, Mohini has a generous dose of comedy to cater to the masses. “This is not your typical horror film. Unlike most horror stories that usually unfold in a haunted house, Mohini’s story will take audiences on a never before experience ride. We’ve also shot it aesthetically well to ensure it doesn’t look gory on screen," said Madhesh.

A long-time associate of director Shankar, Madhesh had worked on projects such as Gentleman, Kadhalan, Indian and Mudhalvan. He says Mohini is no less than any commercial film with a well-known hero. “As I said before, you replace Trisha with any hero and this film will still work. But I took it as a challenge to make the film click with her. Since I come from Shankar’s school of filmmaking, we’ve made Mohini as commercially as possible. It features the kind of action no southern heroine has attempted on screen before.”

Talking about the action sequences and how Trisha scored well with her performance, he said: “A lot of action in this film required Trisha to be attached to a harness. I know heroes don’t like the idea of using harness because it’s not a pleasant experience. When you’re attached to a harness, you feel like your body is being pulled from all directions. But Trisha didn’t have any qualms and she placed her faith in me. The action scenes have come out very well. Audiences will be stunned by her on-screen transformation.”

The film is high on VFX and Madhesh points out that an underwater action sequence will be talked about: “We worked with the same crew that worked on the visual effects for Harry Potter films. Mohini has the scope for advanced VFX visuals and we also worked on a separate audio script to enhance the overall auditory experience while watching the film."

Major portions of the film were shot in London, where Madhesh shot his last film as well. He also clarified that the film doesn’t deal with the concept of reincarnation: “The film introduces a new scientific concept called epigenetics and I believe audiences will find it very interesting.”

Most likely to hit theatres in February, Mohini also stars Jackky Bhagnani, Suresh and Poornima Bhagyaraj in key roles. The film is produced by S. Lakshman Kumar.

Published Date: Jan 29, 2018 16:12 PM | Updated Date: Jan 29, 2018 16:12 PM