Mohanlal to play college professor in next film, directed by Lal Jose

Malayalam superstar Mohanlal and director Lal Jose will be collaborating for the first time on a film for which work will commence on 17 May. The film is an untitled project which will be a comedy.

The director took to social media to speak about the film. "The answer to the question that I have been hearing since the release of the 1998 film Maravathoor Kanavu — Yes, Mohanlal is the hero!" he said. He also mentioned the film is yet to be titled.

The duo was supposed to work together in a film called Cousins, which was eventually shelved. Their latest project will be produced by Antony Perumbavoor, who is the maker of Drishyam and Oppam, and written by Benny P Nayarambalam. The music of this film will be produced by Shaan Rahman.

Mohanlal will essay the role of the vice principal of a college in this film. Also starring in it are Angamaly Diaries' Reshma Rajan, who plays the female protagonist, as well as Sarath Kumar, Priyanka Nair and Anoop Menon.

Mohanlal's character is called Michael Idikkula; Idikkula is the newly appointed vice principal of the most popular college in town. He follows unorthodox teaching methods, and the film chronicles how he brings about changes in the college.

Mohanlal received a Special Jury Award at the 64th National Film Awards for his performance in Pulimurugan. He was last seen on the silver screen in Major Ravi's 1971: Beyond Borders, where he played a colonel.