Mogul: Has Akshay Kumar opted out of Gulshan Kumar biopic due to differences with T-series?

Akshay Kumar, after a successful stint with Shree Narayan Singh's Toilet: Ek Prem Katha, had entered into a biopic spree with back-to-back films in his kitty, with his home production Padman, Reema Kagti's Gold and then Mogul, based on the life of T-Series supremo Gulshan Kumar.

However, according to a recent report by Mid-day, the Khiladi actor has dropped out of the film. It is speculated that he had suggested some changes in the script which the director Subhash Kapoor disapproved of. This led to some creative differences between Akshay and the production house (T-Series), which finally led to the former's opting out of the ambitious project.

Earlier in March this year, Akshay had tweeted the poster of Mogul and stated that he began his film career with a T-Series film Saugandh in 1991 under the direction of Raj N Sippy.

My association with Him began with my very first film. He was The Emperor Of Music! Now know His story... #Mogul, The Gulshan Kumar story! pic.twitter.com/lD8V6s4HeX — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) March 15, 2017

There has been no official confirmation regarding Akshay calling it quits from the film, by either the actor himself or the production house. It is also reported that the Bollywood superstar has started re-assigning his dates to other projects, which he had previously kept at bay, adds Mid-day.