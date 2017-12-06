You are here:

Mogul: Has Akshay Kumar opted out of Gulshan Kumar biopic due to differences with T-series?

FP Staff

Dec,06 2017 13:40 36 IST

Akshay Kumar, after a successful stint with Shree Narayan Singh's Toilet: Ek Prem Katha, had entered into a biopic spree with back-to-back films in his kitty, with his home production Padman, Reema Kagti's Gold and then Mogul, based on the life of T-Series supremo Gulshan Kumar.

However, according to a recent report by Mid-day, the Khiladi actor has dropped out of the film. It is speculated that he had suggested some changes in the script which the director Subhash Kapoor disapproved of. This led to some creative differences between Akshay and the production house (T-Series), which finally led to the former's opting out of the ambitious project.

Earlier in March this year, Akshay had tweeted the poster of Mogul and stated that he began his film career with a T-Series film Saugandh in 1991 under the direction of Raj N Sippy.

There has been no official confirmation regarding Akshay calling it quits from the film, by either the actor himself or the production house. It is also reported that the Bollywood superstar has started re-assigning his dates to other projects, which he had previously kept at bay, adds Mid-day.

tags: #Akshay Kumar #Bollywood #BuzzPatrol #Gulshan Kumar #Mogul

also see

Akshay Kumar's war drama Kesari will see actor work with Mad Max: Fury Road stunt coordinator

Akshay Kumar's war drama Kesari will see actor work with Mad Max: Fury Road stunt coordinator

Akshay Kumar shoots for Reema Kagti's Gold in Mumbai; details of role revealed

Akshay Kumar shoots for Reema Kagti's Gold in Mumbai; details of role revealed

IFFI 2017: Amitabh Bachchan, Akshay Kumar, Salman Khan to be present at closing ceremony

IFFI 2017: Amitabh Bachchan, Akshay Kumar, Salman Khan to be present at closing ceremony