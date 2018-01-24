Mogul: Aamir Khan might produce Gulshan Kumar biopic; Akshay Kumar reportedly returns signing amount

Mogul, the film based on the life of Gulshan Kumar, founder of the T-Series music label, was earlier in a fix due to Akshay Kumar's reported exit from the project. However, things are looking up for the film as Aamir Khan has stepped in to produce it, reports DNA.

"Aamir will produce this biopic, which itself is an important development. Whether he will play the lead is not yet decided. No other details are known as of now," an unnamed source told the publication.

Although Akshay had denied quitting the film, rumours about the actor returning the signing amount are rife. Gulshan's son Bhushan Kumar, who heads the company now, had also earlier mentioned that although no dates had been locked with Akshay, he would want him to play his father on screen. Therefore, details about the lead actor are unclear, at this point.

"I can think of no one better than Akshay to play him on screen.This is not just another film for us. Mogul is a very emotional project. This is a story, which will be narrated only once. Subhash is working on the script and the focus is on getting it right. There are so many aspects of the subject, and it’s important that the right emotional connect comes through," he had shared.

