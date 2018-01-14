Modern Family creators say the show to come to an end after Season 10

Popular sitcom Modern Family is slated to end after its tenth season next year, according to showrunners Steve Levitan and Christopher Lloyd.

While ABC renewed the show for a tenth season, Levitan and Lloyd confirmed that as of now that will be its last, reports hollywoodreporter.com.

"Our plan is to end it at 10. If we can leave with most of our audience wanting more, I think that's the right way to do it. Never say never, but I just can't imagine that we would go past that," Levitan said.

Modern Family, featuring Ed O'Neill, Julie Bowen, Ty Burrell, Eric Stonestreet, Jesse Tyler Ferguson and Sofia Vergara, premiered in 2009. It is lauded for its diversity as it featured a married gay couple and showed the life of immigrants.

The show is currently in its ninth season. The idea of a spinoff was posed in 2013 but nothing came of it.

Levitan says it is not something they have had "substantive conversations about".

Lloyd, however, can see the benefit of doing a spinoff thanks to the audience interest in many members of the show's ensemble cast; it's something they will address as the show begins to wrap up.

Even though it is still more than a year away, Lloyd says they have begun to form some "loose ideas" about how to end the series.

Jan 14, 2018