Mission: Impossible - Fallout trailer is sharp, smooth and features Tom Cruise doing risky stunts

The wait is finally over; Ethan Hunt is coming back in a dangerous, chilling and high-octane action adventure named Mission: Impossible - Fallout.

Paramount Pictures released the trailer of the most-awaited sixth installment of the Mission: Impossible movie franchise starring Tom Cruise as the IMF spy who stops for nothing to accomplish his missions, however impossible they may seem. And we love him for that, don't we?

According to the synopsis of the film:

Mission: Impossible - Fallout finds Ethan Hunt (Cruise) and his IMF team (Alec Baldwin, Simon Pegg, Ving Rhames) along with some familiar allies (Rebecca Ferguson, Michelle Monaghan) in a race against time after a mission gone wrong. Henry Cavill, Angela Bassett, and Vanessa Kirby also join the dynamic cast with filmmaker Christopher McQuarrie returning to the helm.

The 2-minute-32-second-long trailer shows Cruise doing death-defying stunts that we have been seeing him doing in the MI films for the past 22 years. Yes, the first film, Mission: Impossible, released way back in 1996. And ever since we can't get enough of the action-adventure saga. Cruise hangs from cliffs without harnesses, clings to a helicopter, gets rammed by cars and bikes, etc. Yet, when the theme music plays in the background, he stands tall wearing his tuxedo in the suavest manner possible.

There's a sequence where Cruise and Cavill are seen fighting goons in a washroom with mirrors all around — each blow, each attack is so powerful that one can definitely feel a chill run down one's spine.

Mission: Impossible - Fallout is directed by Christopher McQuarrie (he also helmed the previous installment, Rogue Nation in 2015). The film hits the screens on 27 July, 2018.

Published Date: Feb 05, 2018 09:16 AM | Updated Date: Feb 05, 2018 09:16 AM