You are here:

Mission: Impossible - Fallout is the name of upcoming sixth film in the franchise, reveals Tom Cruise

Los Angeles: Hollywood star Tom Cruise has revealed that the new Mission: Impossible film is titled Mission: Impossible - Fallout.

He revealed the title with a death-defying first-look photo from the sequel, reports variety.com.

"Get ready," Cruise captioned an image of a clap-board with the film's title, on Instagram.

Get ready. #MissionImpossible A post shared by Tom Cruise (@tomcruise) on Jan 25, 2018 at 5:00am PST

"We've upped the ante for the sixth Mission: Impossible. I can't wait for you guys to see more," Cruise wrote. He also shared a photograph of himself hanging out on the side of a helicopter mid-flight — giving a glimpse into the action that is in store.



The production of the movie was forced to halt production last August after Cruise sustained a serious on-set injury while performing a stunt. He broke his ankle after falling short and slamming into a wall while leaping across a building gap.

Christopher McQuarrie is directing the sixth instalment of the Ethan Hunt spy saga. The film also stars Alec Baldwin, Simon Pegg, Ving Rhames, Rebecca Ferguson and Michelle Monaghan. Henry Cavill, Angela Bassett and Vanessa Kirby also join the cast.

A Paramount Pictures movie, it will be distributed in India by Viacom18 Motion Pictures.

Published Date: Jan 26, 2018 15:11 PM | Updated Date: Jan 26, 2018 15:11 PM