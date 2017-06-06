Mission Impossible 6: Tom Cruise calls the latest installment 'thrilling' and 'wild

Los Angeles: Hollywood star Tom Cruise says the upcoming installment of Mission: Impossible series is going to be wild.

During an appearance at The Graham Norton Show, the 54 -year-old Hollywood star, who is reprising the role of Ethan Hunt in the sixth installment of the franchise, says they have already started shooting scenes in Paris.

"It is really crazy. We've shot some of the stuff in Paris already and it is going to be really wild and thrilling for the audience.

"There is always another mountain. I have been in training for a couple of years and we've done a lot for testing to see what is possible," Cruise says.

Supergirl star Frederick Schmidt has been announced as the latest cast member of the action franchise with director Christopher McQuarrie returning to the film as well.

McQuarrie is producing alongside Cruise, Frederick, Don Granger, J J Abrams and David Ellison and Dana Goldberg from Skydance Productions.

The film is all set to release in theatres on 27 July, 2018.