Miss World 2017 Manushi Chhillar receives best wishes from President, Prime Minister

FP Staff

Nov,19 2017 14:57 16 IST

President Ram Nath Kovind on 19 November congratulated Manushi Chhillar for winning the coveted "Miss World 2017" title.

"Best wishes to Manushi Chhillar for winning the Miss World title. May this inspire every young woman in our country to achieve her dreams, in whichever field she chooses," Kovind tweeted.

On Saturday (18 November) night, Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted: "Congratulations Manushi Chhillar! India is proud of your accomplishment."

Amitabh Bachchan wrote: "A Miss World in our world! Pride and felicitations. We are proud and happy that she has put India's flag on the global map. Manushi Chhillar, congratulations!"

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavisa said: "We are proud of you."

Born in 1997 to doctor parents in Haryana, which once ranked the worst among all states in sex ratio in India, Manushi was named the winner at the Miss World gala in Sanya, China on Saturday, 18 November.

India's star athlete Deepa Malik wrote: "Beauty, brains, sports you name it and Haryana girls are proving themselves. Another win brings glory to India. Miss World 2017. Manushi Chhillar, you rocked it... Congrats."

"Na Aana Is Des Laado" actress Meghna Malik also said it was a "proud moment" for the state, while actor Randeep Hooda wrote: "First they took sports and now glamour. These Haryanavi women, I tell are something else... Well done Manushi Chhillar."

Apart from former Miss World Priyanka Chopra, who had won the crown for the country way back in 2000 and former Miss Universe Sushmita Sen, names like Mugdha Godse, Lara Dutta, Nafisa Ali and Celina Jaitley also wished Manushi on her victory.

Lara wrote: "Congratulations Manushi Chhillar on your outstanding win! So proud! Well deserved!"

Sushmita wrote on 18 November:

Today, on 19 November, Sushmita also celebrates her birthday. Commemorating that and wishing Chhillar, she tweeted again:

"Bravo... Manushi Chhillar Miss World 2017 wow!!!! Congratulations!!! After so many years... Bravo... Happy times for India," Mugdha wrote.

Nafisa Ali tweeted: "So very lovely and may she have a beautiful journey and live it well."

Celina wrote: "Congratulations Manushi Chhillar, well done! Proud to have the crown back."

Chhillar on Saturday (18 November) won the title at a glittering event in Sanya, China, ending a 16 year drought for India at the international pageant.

Manushi is the sixth Indian to win the title and the first since Priyanka Chopra won the crown in 2000.

Also read: Miss World 2017 is Manushi Chhillar: The five other Indians to win the crown

(With inputs from IANS)

tags: #Bollywood #BuzzPatrol #Manushi Chhillar #Miss World #Miss World 2017

