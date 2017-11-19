Miss World 2017 Manushi Chhillar receives best wishes from President, Prime Minister

President Ram Nath Kovind on 19 November congratulated Manushi Chhillar for winning the coveted "Miss World 2017" title.

"Best wishes to Manushi Chhillar for winning the Miss World title. May this inspire every young woman in our country to achieve her dreams, in whichever field she chooses," Kovind tweeted.

Heartiest Congratulations to the Indian daughter Manushi Chhillar for conquering the world and making India proud on being crowned as

#MissWorld2017. https://t.co/gczxk5kl8n — Ramnath Kovind (@RamnathKovind1) November 18, 2017

On Saturday (18 November) night, Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted: "Congratulations Manushi Chhillar! India is proud of your accomplishment."

Congratulations @ManushiChhillar! India is proud of your accomplishment. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 18, 2017

Amitabh Bachchan wrote: "A Miss World in our world! Pride and felicitations. We are proud and happy that she has put India's flag on the global map. Manushi Chhillar, congratulations!"

T 2715 - A Miss World in our world .. ! Pride and felicitations .. गर्व और ख़ुशियाँ , भारत का झंडा गाड़ दिया विश्व में ।। Manushi Chillar congratulations !!pic.twitter.com/30qyhaegBP — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) November 18, 2017

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavisa said: "We are proud of you."

Congratulations @ManushiChhillar ! We are proud of you !#MissWorld2017 — Devendra Fadnavis (@Dev_Fadnavis) November 18, 2017

Born in 1997 to doctor parents in Haryana, which once ranked the worst among all states in sex ratio in India, Manushi was named the winner at the Miss World gala in Sanya, China on Saturday, 18 November.

India's star athlete Deepa Malik wrote: "Beauty, brains, sports you name it and Haryana girls are proving themselves. Another win brings glory to India. Miss World 2017. Manushi Chhillar, you rocked it... Congrats."

Beauty.. Brains.. Sports you name it and #HaryanaGirls are proving themselves.. Another won brings glory to #India#MissWorld2017#ManushiChillar you rocked it.. Congrats https://t.co/v7U3QkhvWN — Deepa Malik (@DeepaAthlete) November 18, 2017

"Na Aana Is Des Laado" actress Meghna Malik also said it was a "proud moment" for the state, while actor Randeep Hooda wrote: "First they took sports and now glamour. These Haryanavi women, I tell are something else... Well done Manushi Chhillar."

Apart from former Miss World Priyanka Chopra, who had won the crown for the country way back in 2000 and former Miss Universe Sushmita Sen, names like Mugdha Godse, Lara Dutta, Nafisa Ali and Celina Jaitley also wished Manushi on her victory.

And we have a successor!Congratulations @ManushiChhillar on becoming #MissWorld2017.. cherish and learn, and most importantly enjoy it.Bravo — PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) November 18, 2017

Lara wrote: "Congratulations Manushi Chhillar on your outstanding win! So proud! Well deserved!"

Congratulations @ManushiChhillar on your outstanding win!!! So proud! @feminamissindia well deserved! — Lara Dutta Bhupathi (@LaraDutta) November 19, 2017

Sushmita wrote on 18 November:

India wins Miss World 2017!!!! Congratulations @ManushiChhillar❤️yipeeeee about time!!!! super proud!!!! #JaiHind❤️ — sushmita sen (@thesushmitasen) November 18, 2017

Today, on 19 November, Sushmita also celebrates her birthday. Commemorating that and wishing Chhillar, she tweeted again:

You made my b’day @ManushiChhillar d most memorable ever!!India is proud of U!! U truly R born for greatness, seize it Miss World 2017!! I remember ur smile, it owned me!soooo happy to see U embark on a journey to inspire d world! Dugga Dugga..Love u❤️https://t.co/opU2RikXoi — sushmita sen (@thesushmitasen) November 19, 2017

"Bravo... Manushi Chhillar Miss World 2017 wow!!!! Congratulations!!! After so many years... Bravo... Happy times for India," Mugdha wrote.

Bravo... @ManushiChhillar#MissWorld2017 wow!!!! Congratulations!!! After so many years... Bravo... Happytimes for India... — Mugdha Veira Godse (@mugdhagodse267) November 19, 2017

Nafisa Ali tweeted: "So very lovely and may she have a beautiful journey and live it well."

India’s -Manushi Chhillar -crowned ‘ Miss World ‘ after 17 years .So very lovely & May she have a beautiful journey and live it well .@ManushiChhillar . pic.twitter.com/gVZOAKfXB5 — Nafisa Ali Sodhi (@nafisaaliindia) November 18, 2017

Celina wrote: "Congratulations Manushi Chhillar, well done! Proud to have the crown back."

Chhillar on Saturday (18 November) won the title at a glittering event in Sanya, China, ending a 16 year drought for India at the international pageant.

Manushi is the sixth Indian to win the title and the first since Priyanka Chopra won the crown in 2000.

Also read: Miss World 2017 is Manushi Chhillar: The five other Indians to win the crown