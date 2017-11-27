You are here:

Miss Universe 2017: South Africa's Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters bags title

The woman representing South Africa has been crowned Miss Universe 2017. India's Shraddha Shashidhar lost out on the title, failing to make it even to the top 16.

South Africa's Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters walked away with the crown, ending a nearly four-decade long jinx for her country in one of the world's biggest pageants.

After Manushi Chhillar's victory at the Miss World 2017, India had pinned high hopes on Shashidhar, 21, a media graduate, to end India's 16-year drought as Lara Dutta had last brought back the crown in 2000.

Nel-Peters, who recently earned a business management degree, was crowned during the event that took place at The AXIS theater at Planet Hollywood casino-resort on the Las Vegas Strip.

The runner-up was Miss Colombia Laura Gonzalez. The second runner-up was Miss Jamaica Davina Bennett.

The 22-year-old Nel-Peters has earned a yearlong salary, a luxury apartment in New York City for the duration of her reign and more prizes.

The pageant kicked off with 92 contestants, which were eliminated by stages that included geographic division, swimsuit and evening gown modeling, and a round of questions. This year’s edition had the most contestants ever.

Last year, Iris Mittenaere from France was crowned when the pageant took place in the Philippines.