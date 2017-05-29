Miranda Kerr marries Snapchat CEO Evan Spiegel in a quaint backyard wedding

Australian model Miranda Kerr married Snapchat founder Evan Spiegel in a fiercely guarded ceremony, in Spiegel's Los Angeles mansion. The wedding was attended by approximately 50 guests. The ceremony was intimate, but luxurious, according to Daily Mail.

The wedding happened in the backyard of the CEO's mansion with a pianist playing 'When You Wish Upon a Star'. Drinks were served in the garden before the actual ceremony began. Everything was according to Miranda's likings as she is known to have a great taste. Daily Mail describes the venue "as rustic-chic, with farmhouse tables, white chairs and pink roses."

Miranda, 34 and Evan, 26 met in New York at a Louis Vuitton event. Shortly after, the announcement of their engagement was made. Miranda's son, Flynn, from her previous marriage to Orlando Bloom was also present at the wedding with his own entourage of flower girls.

According to The New Daily, the model even sang a soulful rendition of 'You're Still The One' by Shania Twain to her husband. Although there are no pictures of the couple from the wedding day available, there is a TMZ video of Kerr little song dedication to Spiegel. Apart from Miranda's own dedication, popular singers Jason Mraz and Colbie Caillat also performed at the wedding.

On the whole, it looks like the wedding was one dreamy affair.