Mira Rajput slams paparazzi for hounding her daughter Misha Kapoor: 'Let kids enjoy their childhood'

Mira Rajput has had enough. She's not pleased with the relentless snapping of photographs of her daughter, Misha, by the downright invasive paparazzi. Then again, who wouldn't be?

Warm winter love 💖 #happyholidays A post shared by Mira Rajput Kapoor (@mira.kapoor) on Dec 26, 2017 at 5:05am PST



Misha, daughter of Mira and actor Shahid Kapoor, was spotted along with her mother at a park along with other parents and their children. As Mira was carrying Misha in her arms, the paparazzi made their presence felt waiting to get their high-value shots.

So, Mira took to Instagram to express her displeasure at the intrusive behaviour of the paparazzi, writing, "Guys please be kind. Let kids enjoy their childhood and leave the photographing to the parents."

Shahid and Mira welcomed their first child in August 2016 but had kept her away from media spotlight for a long time before the actor shared a black-and-white photograph of his daughter along with his wife in Feburary last year.

Mira gave voice to the many celebrity parents who have lamented the constant hounding of their young children by photographers.

For the paparazzi, it's always open season when it comes to celebrities. By ambushing the children of the rich and famous, these photographers are running unauthorised photos of children without the consent of their parents.