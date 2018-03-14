Mira Nair to direct film based on Vikram Seth's award-winning novel A Suitable Boy

With films like Salaam Bombay!, Monsoon Wedding, Kamasutra: A Tale of Love and Namesake to her credit, Mira Nair is one of the most sought-after names for the genre that is often called 'crossover' cinema. It is reported that the talented lady has now been roped in to helm a screen adaptation of acclaimed writer Vikram Seth's bestselling novel, A Suitable Boy for BBC, as reported by Mumbai Mirror.

It is reported that the 8-hour-long screen adaptation of A Suitable Boy is supposed to be a "culmination" of Nair's work. The director will be based out of New Delhi for the next two years and will be reportedly shuttling between New York, London and Uganda. The Mirror reports adds that Nair has already zeroed in locations for the film in Lucknow.

Vikram Seth has been reportedly paid a mammoth amount for the screen rights of his book. The writer has said that he wouldn't be collaborating on the script, but has given his approval for a film adaption.

The Mirror report further adds that at least 140 characters feature in this magnum opus and the casting for the film will also kick-off in some time. However, according to Mirror, Uma Da Cunha, Nair's regular casting director, isn't a part of this project.

No further information on the film or Nair's plans ahead is available currently.

