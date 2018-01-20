You are here:

Mini-theater streaming content from Netflix, Amazon Prime Video opens up in Bengaluru

FP Staff

Jan,20 2018 16:06 50 IST

In a first, a mini-theater has been opened up in Bengaluru by a start-up called Teriflix, founded by brothers Prashanth and Praveen Udupa which screens content from video streaming services like Netflix and Amazon Prime Video.

The theater by Teriflix. Image from Facebook/TERIFLIX.

The theater which streams Netflix and Amazon Prime Video. Image from Facebook/TERIFLIX.

Located in Girinagar, Bengaluru, the theater will allow customers to log into their Netflix and Amazon Prime Video accounts and watch content via Teriflix's 100 mbps internet connection. The theater can be rented out at Rs 1,299 an hour with a seating space of up to 18 people.

"We are trying to alter customers' buying behavior from one of 'buying tickets' to that of 'renting a theatre'. We are creating this whole new market. This will obviously take time. The response has been truly heartening," said the founding sibling duo, according to a report by newsbytesapp.

The theater has a 135-inch screen with full HD projection and a 7.2.4 Dolby Atmos sound system.

A screening in the theater by Teriflix. Image from Facebook/TERIFLIX.

A screening in the theater by Teriflix. Image from Facebook/TERIFLIX.

It will also double up as a venue for independent indie filmmakers to showcase their work (provided their movies are copyrighted). Prashanth and Praveen, who started their company in 2007, said they are looking forward to opening more such theaters across Bengaluru. They are also hoping to bring in more streaming media content providers such as Hotstar on board.

Up till now, the theater has had around 45 screenings, with the average of about three screenings every week.

Published Date: Jan 20, 2018 16:06 PM | Updated Date: Jan 20, 2018 16:06 PM

tags: #Amazon prime Video #Bengaluru #Hotstar #movies #Netflix #NowStreaming #Streaming #Teriflix #trending

also see

Step Sisters review: This Netflix film bites off more than what it can possibly chew as a dance drama

Step Sisters review: This Netflix film bites off more than what it can possibly chew as a dance drama

Black Mirror season 4 conforms to San Junipero formula: Netflix show ceases to surprise with its signature darkness

Black Mirror season 4 conforms to San Junipero formula: Netflix show ceases to surprise with its signature darkness

Discovery signs Netflix as exclusive global OTT platform for new channel, JEET

Discovery signs Netflix as exclusive global OTT platform for new channel, JEET