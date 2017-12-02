You are here:

Mindhunter: Netflix renews David Fincher's psychological crime thriller for second season

FP Staff

Dec,02 2017 10:39 39 IST

Los Angeles: David Fincher's Mindhunter has been renewed for second season on streaming service Netflix.

Netflix announced the renewal on the show's official Twitter page.

"We need to talk to more subjects," read the post accompanied by a brief video teaser.

The show features Jonathan Groff, Anna Torv, and Holt McCallany as a team of psychopath investigators.

Set in the 1970s, the series explores the early days of criminal psychology and profiling. Two FBI agents, played by Groff and McCallany, interview imprisoned serial killers in an attempt to apply what they learn to current cases.

Netflix's Mindhunter. Image courtesy: Twitter/@mindhunter_

Fincher, Joshua Donen, Charlize Theron, and Cean Chaffin are executive producing the show.

Fincher also directed four episodes of the 10-episode first season.

(With inputs from PTI)

