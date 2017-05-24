Milo Yiannopoulos cooks up Twitter storm after blaming Ariana Grande for Manchester attack

Milo Yiannopoulos, far right conservative, has attracted outrage on social media after he criticised singer Ariana Grande for being 'pro-Islam', less than a day after a terror attack at her Manchester concert.

He wrote "Sadly, Ariana Grande is too stupid to wise up and warn her European fans about the real threats to their freedom and their lives. She will remain ferociously pro-immigrant, pro-Islam and anti-America. Makes you wonder whether they bombed to attack her or in solidarity."

Yiannopoulos is a prominent figure of America's 'alt-right' moment and the ex-editor of the Breitbart, a extremely conservative right wing news organisation that was endorsed by Trump. He attacked the singer in a series of Facebook posts after 22 people died in a suicide bombing at Ariana Grande's concert on Monday, 23 May night.

Yiannopoulos later added: "When will Ariana Grande stop feeling sorry for herself and condemn Islamic terror?"

He also put up a photo of two teens who had lost their lives in the terror attack

Right wing conservatives have a long-standing beef with Ariana Grande after she was caught saying 'I hate America' on surveillance footage. Grande can be heard saying after an employee brought out fresh pastries, “What the f — is that? I hate Americans. I hate America. That's disgusting," in the video.

Though Grande later apologised for the incident, it looks like Yiannopoulos still holds her responsible for her remarks.

Here's what twitter had to say:

The Sad Truth About Milo Yiannopoulos https://t.co/dHO2fhA4J6 via @viceuk — LuminousBeingsNYC (@nuyorican_21) May 24, 2017

Milo Yiannopoulos is a complete moron. What the fuck. https://t.co/S6EoU4oHEV — Chloe #ReVeluv (@dwSinny) May 24, 2017

Seriously, what the fuck goes on in Milo Yiannopoulos' mind! https://t.co/xd9gUo4xn4 — Ivan the Terabyte (@IvanTheTerabyte) May 24, 2017

@Telegraph Milo Yiannopoulos has obviously lost all credibility. Will say anything to gain attention&publicity. — Michael Tuesday (@realMTuesday) May 24, 2017