Miley Cyrus's new album will feature songs about love, inspired by fiancé Liam Hemsworth

Miley Cyrus is coming back to the music scene with a (gentle) bang.

After a self-imposed 'media blackout,' the singer talked to Billboard about the recent developments in her career. As it turns out, new music and a new album are coming sooner rather than later. As suspense and excitement continues to build, the star has been gracious enough to drop some hints about what Smilers (Miley Cyrus fan) can expect in the weeks to come.

The first single off the as-yet-untitled album, titled 'Malibu' and due on 11 May, is being described as a 'breezy love song' with sounds you've never heard from Miley before. The former Hannah Montana star wrote the lyrics and melodies to various songs on the album with producer-writer Oren Yoel playing the instruments.

Cyrus also talked about creating a song for Hillary Clinton and another for women in the workplace — it looks like Cyrus new album might be a bit political, adding to the trend of 'purposeful pop' that stars like Katy Perry have been endorsing.

Dad Billy Ray Cyrus told Billboard about her new album, "This is Miley leaning into her roots more than I've ever heard. For her, this is honest." Another source told about how Liam Hemsworth was a big inspiration for the album, "She sings a lot about love. She doesn't directly identify Liam Hemsworth but it's pretty obvious."

Ever since she became a household name on the Disney Channel, Cyrus has created countless hits. In fact, many of those records including 'Party in the U.S.A.,' 'Wrecking Ball,' and 'We Can't Stop' have become massive hits.

When it comes to her upcoming songs, however, Miley is focused on other important things.

"My main concern isn't radio," she told the publication. "I truly don't even listen to it." Wherever the songs end up playing, we can't wait to hear.