Michelle Williams on Mark Wahlberg’s decision to donate $1.5 mn to Time’s Up initiative: 'It isn’t about me'

Michelle Williams says her co-star Mark Wahlberg’s decision to donate the $1.5 million he earned for reshoots for All the Money in the World to the sexual misconduct defense initiative Time’s Up isn’t about her.

The actress, who reportedly was paid less than $1,000 for the reshoots, says in a statement on Saturday (13 January) that her fellow actresses and activist friends stood by her and “taught me to use my voice, and the most powerful men in charge, they listened and they acted.”

She says it was “one of the most indelible days of my life” because of Wahlberg, talent agency William Morris Endeavor and “a community of women and men who share in this accomplishment.”

The reshoots occurred over 10 days when Christopher Plummer replaced Kevin Spacey in the film after sexual misconduct accusations against Spacey surfaced. Both Plummer and Williams were nominated for Golden Globes for their performances.

Published Date: Jan 15, 2018 09:14 AM | Updated Date: Jan 15, 2018 09:14 AM