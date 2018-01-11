Michael Douglas refutes sexual misconduct allegations; issues preemptive denial statement

Actor Michael Douglas has issued a pre-emptive denial of accusations that he committed a sex act in front of a female employee three decades ago.

"She claims that I masturbated in front of her," the 73-year-old Oscar winner told Deadline magazine. "This is a complete lie, fabrication, no truth to it whatsoever."

Douglas said he was issuing the denial after being told by his attorney that The Hollywood Reporter planned to publish a story about the allegations.

Douglas, who won an Academy Award for Best Actor for Wall Street in 1988, said the woman, who was not identified, also alleged that he had used "colorful language" in front of her and "blackballed" her.

"She may have overheard private conversations, and if she was offended, she could have excused herself," he said.

"As far as blackballing her, that was completely untrue. She was a lady who was involved in development at my company, and we just didn't have a good development record in the time she was there, so I just moved on," he said. "I never blackballed her."

"I pride myself of being so supportive of the women's movement," Douglas added. "It's extremely painful. I pride myself on my reputation in this business."

Published Date: Jan 11, 2018 09:22 AM | Updated Date: Jan 11, 2018 09:22 AM