Meryl Streep scores her 31st Golden Globe nomination, the highest ever for any artist

Meryl Streep has begun her Hollywood award season dominance by bagging her 31st Golden Globe nomination, which is a record in the 75-year history of the award show. Streep won the nomination in the Best Actress - Drama category for her portrayal of the Washington Post publisher Kay Graham in Steven Spielberg’s journalism drama The Post.

The nominations were announced on Monday. Her fellow nominees in the category are Sally Hawkins (The Shape of Water), Jessica Chastain (Molly’s Game), Frances McDormand (Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri) and Michelle Williams (All the Money in the World).

Reacting to her nomination, Streep, 68, said, “I’m thrilled for the movie, for Steven and Tom, and for the incredible ensemble of actors who made this movie need its moment in history. Thanks HFPA.”

Besides her record 29 nominations, Streep was recognized by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association with the Cecile B DeMille Lifetime Achievement Award earlier this year. The actor used her time on the stage to read out a heartfelt political speech that criticized President Donald Trump and his policies.

Streep’s first Golden Globe nomination was in the best supporting actress category for the 1978 film The Deer Hunter.

She continued winning awards and nominations at the Golden Globe with films such as Kramer vs Kramer, The French Lieutenant’s Woman, Sophie’s Choice, Silkwood and The Iron Lady among many others.