Meryl Streep says her experiences with physical violence changed her 'on a cellular level'

Nov,17 2017 15:08 01 IST

New York: Meryl Streep says the two times in her life she dealt with violence were so profound it changed her "on a cellular level."

Streep made the remarks on Wednesday at the Committee to Protect Journalists' 27th annual International Press Freedom Awards in New York. The Oscar-winner told the audience she did "know something about real terror."

Actress Meryl Streep arrives at the 23rd Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles, California, U.S., January 29, 2017. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni - HT1ED1U04C7E9

File image of Meryl Streep. Reuters

She recounted two incidents, one in which she said she was attacked and "played dead and waited until the blows stopped."

Streep then described another incident when someone else was being abused.

She said in that case, she "went completely nuts" and chased the man off. It was after telling the stories that Streep said the experiences changed her permanently.

Streep did not give any more details, other than to say Cher witnessed the second incident.

