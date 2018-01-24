Meryl Streep receives 21st Oscar nomination; breaks own record of most-nominated performer

In a historic event in Hollywood, Meryl Streep received her 21st Oscar nomination on 23 January during the live stream of the Academy Awards' nominations show, breaking her own record of the most-nominated performer ever.

The 68-year-old actress has been nominated for the Best Actor (Female) award for her role as publisher Katharine Graham in Steven Spielberg's The Post. Streep's latest nomination puts her ahead of Katharine Hepburn and Jack Nicholson by 9 nominations, as Hepburn and Nicholson both have 12.

The Post is Streep’s first collaboration with Spielberg along with being the first time that the actor has shared screen space with Tom Hanks, who plays Post editor Ben Bradlee’s role.

“I am honoured beyond measure by this nomination for a film I love, a film that stands in defense of press freedom, and inclusion of women’s voices in the movement of history. Proud of the film, and all my filmmakers. Thank you from a full heart,” said Streep, according to a Los Angeles Times report.

The veteran actress has won the Best Actor (Female) award twice before for Sophie’s Choice in 1983 and The Iron Lady in 2012, and also received the Best Supporting Actor (Female) award for Kramer vs. Kramer in 1980.

Streep got her first nomination for The Deer Hunter in 1979 and has since been nominated for films such as Postcards, From the Edge (1991), The Devil Wears Prada (2007), Doubt (2009), Julie & Julia (2010) and Florence Foster Jenkins (2017).

This year’s Best Actress (Female) category sees Streep up against Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri’s Frances McDormand, Lady Bird’s Saoirse Ronan, I, Tonya’s Margot Robbie and The Shape of Water’s Sally Hawkins.

Streep also received a Golden Globe nomination for Best Actor (Female) in a Drama for The Post, however the award was bagged by Frances McDormand for Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri.

Hosted by Jimmy Kimmel, the 2018 Academy Awards ceremony will take place on Sunday, 4 March.

Published Date: Jan 24, 2018 13:40 PM | Updated Date: Jan 24, 2018 13:40 PM