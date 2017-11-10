Mersal becomes 2017's highest Tamil grosser; Vijay-starrer mints Rs 220 cr in three weeks

Tamil superstar Vijay's latest release Mersal has emerged as a total money spinner post its release during Diwali this year. It has already minted around Rs 220 crore since it hit the theatres becoming the highest grossing Tamil film this year, reports News18.

The film was in the midst of numerous controversies, ranging from depicting Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) initiatives like demonetisation, Goods and Services Tax (GST) in a bad light, the Central Board of Film Certification stalling its certification due to an awaited NOC from the Animal Welfare Board, doctors in Tamil Nadu boycotting the film as they claim Mersal portrays them negatively. But now that the dust has settled, Vijay's film has pierced through all the obstacles and conquered the box-office.

According to a report by India Today, out of the Rs 220 crore that Vijay's film has made so far, Rs 150 crore were from the domestic collection. The film has been appreciated by masses and classes alike and has received positive reviews from critics as well.

Within the country, Mersal has earned close to Rs 115 crore in Tamil Nadu and Rs 20 crore in Kerala, where it has already made a mark by registering itself as the biggest Tamil film. Hindustan Times reports that the Telugu version of the film, Adirindhi, is Vijay's biggest Telugu opener so far, even surpassing his 2012 Shankar-helmed Snehitudu, which earned Rs 10 crore during its whole run time.

India TV reports, Mersal has also emerged as the biggest grosser in Malaysia after Dilwale and Kabali, minting Rs 19 crore.

Mersal/ Adirindhi is directed by Atlee and stars Vijay in triple role opposite Kajal Aggarwal, Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Nithya Menen.