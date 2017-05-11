Meri Pyaari Bindu, Sarkar 3, Alien: Covenant, King Arthur — This week's releases

Hindi films

This Friday, the Hindi moviegoers will experience a romantic comedy after almost two months since the last popular film from this genre was Shashank Khaitan's Badrinath Ki Dulhania. For fans of political drama, there is also the latest installment of RGV's Sarkar.

Meri Pyaari Bindu

What's it about: The film traces the journey of two music enthusiasts, out of which one is a writer who tries to pen down his experiences with the other, Bindu, years after they part ways.

Who's in it: Ayushmann Khurrana and Parineeti Chopra.

Why it may work: The fresh pairing of Khurrana and Chopra, the hummable music by Sachin-Jigar and the old world charm as seen in the various chapters of the film.

Meri Pyaari Bindu is directed by Akshay Roy.

Sarkar 3

What's it about: New players are added to the mix as Subhash Nagre's fierce political opponent, loyal aide, grandson and his girlfriend shake things up in order to dethrone the undisputed political king of Mumbai.

Who's in it: Amitabh Bachchan, Manoj Bajpayee, Yami Gautam, Amit Sadh, Ronit Roy, Jackie Shroff and Supriya Pathak Kapoor.

Why it may work: The success of the Sarkar franchise, the fascination towards the character of Subhash Nagre and the new breed of characters introduced in the film.

Sarkar 3 is directed by Ram Gopal Varma.

Hollywood

It is Ridley Scott versus Guy Ritchie at the box office this weekend for Hollywood:

Alien: Covenant

What's it about: Alien: Covenant marks Ridley Scott's return to the Alien franchise after the 2012 film Prometheus boomed at the box office. This film follows a group of colonists from Earth who journey to a new planet in hope of starting afresh. The planet they come across looks like paradise, but soon a mysterious alien life force forces the colonists to flee the planet and fight for their survival.

Who's in it: Michael Fassbender, Naomi Rapace, Katherine Waterson, Danny McBride.

Why it may work: Even though Prometheus boomed at the box office, fans are excited to see this film as Ridley Scott is returning to the director's chair.

Alien: Covenant is directed by Ridley Scott.

King Arthur: Legend of the Sword

What's it about: After the murder of his father, King Arthur's power hungry Uncle Vortigern seizes control of the crown. Not knowing who he really is, he grows up the hard way in the back alleys of the city, until he comes across the Excalibur sword that changes his life as he pulls it out from a rock.

Who's in it: Charlie Hunnam, Jude Law and Eric Bana

Why it may work: Since the same story worked for Baahubali, it should work for King Arthur.

King Arthur: Legend of the Sword is directed by Guy Ritchie.