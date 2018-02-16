You are here:

Mercury: Prabhu Deva uneveils poster of his next on Twitter; Tamil silent thriller to release on 13 April

FP Staff

Feb,16 2018 10:23 47 IST

Chennai: Actor-filmmaker Prabhudheva's upcoming Tamil silent thriller film Mercury will hit the screens on 13 April.

Prabhudheva on Thursday took to Twitter, where he shared the poster of Mercury, which mentioned the release date of the film.

Prabhudheva said Mercury is a "unique experience" for him and described it as a "unique film".

Directed by Karthik Subbaraj, the film stars Sananth, Deepak and Remya Nambeesan. Karthik is bankrolling the project under his home banner Stone Bench Films. The film has music by Santhosh Narayanan. National Award-winning cinematographer Tirru has cranked the camera.

