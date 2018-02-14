Melissa McCarthy, Tiffany Haddish to star in mob drama based on Vertigo comic book series The Kitchen

Melissa McCarthy and Tiffany Haddish are set to co-star in the film adaptation of the Vertigo comic book series, The Kitchen, according to Variety.

Set in 1970s New York City, The Kitchen follows three women who decide to take over a Hell's Kitchen underworld racket after their Irish mob boss husbands are caught by the FBI.

Both McCarthy and Haddish have made a name for themselves starring in hit comedies. McCarthy, who got her break in Gilmore Girls starring as Sookie St. James, became a viral sensation after her hysterical portrayal of former White House press secretary Sean Spicer. Haddish was the breakout star in last year's Girls Trip, where she played the raucous party girl Dina. The comedy film follows a foursome — Regina Hall, Queen Latifah, Haddish, and Jada Pinkett Smith — who go out for a long overdue women’s weekend to New Orleans for the Essence Music Festival. So, The Kitchen will see both actors branching out of comedy.

The comic book series was created by Ollie Masters and Ming Doyle.

The Kitchen will mark Straight Outta Compton writer Andrea Berloff’s directorial debut with Michael De Luca producing.

