Mel B reportedly approached to write new memoir on divorce with Stephen Belafonte

Singer, actor and TV personality Mel B, who drew enormous rumors after her much talked about divorce with Stephen Belafonte, is now pacing up to pen down her marriage life with Belafonte.

Mel's last book, which was her autobiography named Catch A Fire, was a huge hit in the market and kept feeding a number of controversies. Keeping the excitement and gossips involving Mel's life in mind, a number of publishers have lined up appointments with the singer for a memoir.

It also said that the Spice Girl is in talks with various publishers and may soon finalise a deal that would fetch her an advance of a whopping $7 million.

Catch A Fire was released in 2003.

The controversial divorce case between Mel and her now former husband Belafonte may instigate a number of messy issues. While Mel is already facing a case as the former couple's nanny Lorraine Gilles had sued her alleging a sex scandal, Belafonte is said to have been trying his best to pose a gag on the book.

If the Scary Spice agrees to write on her marriage with Belafonte, the deal would be helping her out in battling the expensive divorce case as well.

Mel B is currently planning a Spice Girls' reunion with Mel C, Geri Horner, Emma Bunton and Victoria Beckham.

With inputs from IANS.