Meghan Markle will join Prince Harry, royal family for Christmas celebrations

Meghan Markle is all set to join Britain’s royal family for Christmas celebrations.

Meghan Markle and her fiance Prince Harry will join the Queen and other members of the Royal family for Christmas at Sandringham. The couple, who got engaged on 27 November, will be seen together in public with other royals when they attend the traditional Christmas Day church service on the Queen's private estate in Norfolk.

On 25 December, the Queen and other members of the royal family will attend the morning service at St Mary Magdalene Church, the Buckingham Palace said. A Kensington Palace spokesman said, "You can expect to see the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, Prince Harry and Ms Markle at Sandringham on Christmas Day."

Usually, the royal family exchanges gifts on Christmas Eve and attends a church service at St. Mary Magadalene Church on Christmas Day. This is followed by a grand lunch and, sometimes, a walk in the woods where the royals engage with the locals and shake hands with them.

This Christmas at Sandringham will be the first of many for the Suits actress who will marry Prince Harry sometime in May in St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle. Markle revealed that she has met the Queen before, but she is yet to meet the rest of the Royal family. The upcoming Christmas gathering will be the future Princess' first opportunity to meet the rest of the extended Royal family, including the Earl and Countess of Wessex and the Duke of York and his daughters.

This will make Meghan Markle the first royal fiancée to spend Christmas Day with the royal family. It will also be the first time the Royal family is making an exception to traditional protocol. Prince William and Kate Middleton weren't a part of the 2010 Royal Christmas celebrations even though they announced their engagement the same year in November.