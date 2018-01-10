You are here:

Meghan Markle signs off from social media after engagement with Prince Harry, in keeping with royal tradition

AP

Jan,10 2018 11:57 17 IST

New York: Kensington Palace confirmed on Tuesday (9 January) that Prince Harry’s fiancee Meghan Markle has shut down her social media accounts in line with royal tradition.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. Image from Twitter/@KensingtonRoyal.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. Image from Twitter/@KensingtonRoyal.

The American closed her Facebook, Twitter and Instagram accounts. The palace said Markle “is grateful to everyone who has followed her social media accounts over the years” but “she has not used these accounts for some time.” No worries, though, for royal watchers. Kensington Palace has accounts of its own.

Word of the change came after the two visited a community radio station in Brixton that trains youngsters in media skills. Hundreds of people lined the streets to welcome them. It was the couple’s second official visit since they announced their engagement in November.

The US actress and the queen’s grandson will marry 19 May at Windsor Castle.

Published Date: Jan 10, 2018 11:57 AM | Updated Date: Jan 10, 2018 11:57 AM

tags: #Britain Royal family #BuzzPatrol #Hollywood #Kensington Palace #Meghan Markle #Prince Harry

also see

Rihanna's cousin shot dead in Barbados; singer posts emotional message on Instagram

Rihanna's cousin shot dead in Barbados; singer posts emotional message on Instagram

Mean Girls star Lindsay Lohan reportedly owes over $100,000 in unpaid taxes

Mean Girls star Lindsay Lohan reportedly owes over $100,000 in unpaid taxes

Slender Man trailer: A creepy as hell figure comes to life in this new horror movie

Slender Man trailer: A creepy as hell figure comes to life in this new horror movie